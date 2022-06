Angela Hardie, 65, of Holmdel, passed away at her home May 28, 2022, after battling ovarian cancer for nearly five years. She was born in 1956 to Michael and Josephine (Carucci) Donaruma in Red Bank. Angela was raised in Hazlet and graduated from St. John Vianney High School. After high school, Angela attended Glassboro College where she earned her B.A. in art. She was passionate about pottery and sold many pieces to art galleries in Manhattan and Princeton. She worked many years as a design consultant for local home builders, including the Robertson Douglas Group.

HOLMDEL, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO