Janet Vecchi Tellechea of Oceanport passed away May 31, 2022 in Long Branch at age 87. Janet was born Feb. 18, 1935 and raised in Sao Paulo, Brazil, where she married the love of her life Carlos Tellechea. The couple immigrated to the U.S. with three children in 1964 to start their life in Red Bank and eventually settled in Shrewsbury in 1972 to raise their now four children. Despite living most of her life in the U.S., Janet always carried a piece of Brazil in her heart.

LONG BRANCH, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO