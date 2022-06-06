Watch Now: Pizza places can’t find delivery drivers

If you were on TikTok earlier this year, chances are you came across at least one video of someone trying to get free doughnuts at the Krispy Kreme drive-thru. According to a recent rumor, if the store's red "Hot Doughnuts" sign, referred to as the Hot Light, is lit up, you can get a free doughnut. Based on all the TikToks, sometimes this worked like a charm, while other times customers were turned down immediately. While results varied in the past, all of that is changing this summer, because Krispy Kreme is officially making the Hot Light hack a real thing!

