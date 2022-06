The Falcons’ defense last year wasn’t imposing in any aspect, but some individuals really thrived. AJ Terrell, in particular, solidified himself among the game’s best cover men. He was named to his first All-Pro team and left a trail of elite receivers in his wake. The sky is the limit for the Clemson product, but many fans don’t realize how vital the corner opposite of him can be.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO