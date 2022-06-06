Two knocked from Ann Arbor railroad bridge by passing train

ONSTED, MI - It already looks like the set of a movie, and now a local filmmaker is turning Michigan’s Old West Stagecoach Stop at Irish Hills into a year-round town of horrors. Some of you may remember going to this Old West attraction located in Onsted, southwest of...
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A family of ducks is now back together, thanks to the Bay City sewer team. City officials say a Bay City woman found the ducklings trapped in the sewer after she found a mother duck acting strangely. She called for help and the sewer team came to lend her a helping hand.
DETROIT -- A fire truck responding to call for a fire was involved in a crash with a civilian vehicle Wednesday in Detroit. According to Fox 2 Detroit, fire Chief James Harris said the fire truck was near the intersection of Dickerson and Houston-Whittier when it collided with a car that did not stop, even though the rig’s lights were on.
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials are planning safety improvements to the misaligned intersection of Seventh and Huron streets west of downtown. The city is inviting residents to a virtual meeting from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, June 9, to learn about what’s proposed. The segments of Seventh that...
RIVERVIEW, Mich. – A 17-year-old student from Riverview is being treated for severe burns after he went to a market during his lunch break and a worker ignited the lighter fluid that was dripping out of his saturated backpack, officials said. Student burned during lunch break. Riverview police said...
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Bay City Department of Public Safety said a mother and daughter managed to escape an early morning house fire Wednesday thanks to their smoke alarms. First responders were dispatched to 411 S. Sheridan Street at about 6:20 a.m. Bay City Fire Chief Kurt Corradi...
FENNVILLE, Mich. – A Michigan woman whose clothes were found by a river near her abandoned vehicle is still missing after 19 years, officials said. Michelle Amy Lokker was last seen June 7, 2003, near Fennville, which is southwest of Grand Rapids and northwest of Kalamazoo. Lokker’s vehicle was...
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man and a woman were hit by an Amtrak train while trespassing a railroad bridge in Ann Arbor, according to the Ann Arbor Fire Department (AAFD). "This was a near double fatal incident. We cannot stress enough, do NOT trespass on the railroad bridges or tracks," said the AAFD.
A growing business here in Michigan is taking the hassle out of returning bottles and cans to the store and giving users an easy way to make charitable donations. Bottle deposits in Michigan have been a thing since the Michigan Beverage and Container Act of 1976 went into effect a quarter-century ago. (And let me share this tidbit with you: As a teenager living in Michigan in the '70s, the amount of litter on the side of the roads in our state was drastically reduced - practically overnight - as soon as Michigan's 10 cent bottle deposit became a reality.
SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Construction crews are starting work on road projects in Saginaw and Midland counties. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) projects include M-30 road resurfacing in Midland County and bridge work on I-675 in Saginaw County. MDOT will also start the next phase of work on the I-96 Flex Route in Oakland County and resurfacing M-17 in Washtenaw County. These investments are expected to support more than 3,700 jobs, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
JACKSON, MI -- A busy street that connects downtown Jackson to several neighborhoods is shutting down for a three-month-long construction project. Sections of Greenwood Avenue from Griswold to Morrell streets are closing, starting Wednesday, June 8, so crews can begin work to resurface the crumbling roadway, realign an intersection and install new sidewalks. Construction is expected to wrap up in late September, Jackson city officials said.
WACOUSTA, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing area really isn’t used to seeing a wild black bear. But that’s not the case anymore. 6 News sales employee Ernie Hedberg captured the video above while on a golf cart drive around the neighborhood Friday night. “And we drove right up on him, I couldn’t even believe it. […]
SANDSTONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One man is dead and several people have been hospitalized following a Wednesday morning crash on I-94. According to authorities, deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded just before 10:30 a.m. to westbound I-94, east of Sandstone Road, in Sandstone Township for a two-vehicle crash.
ADAMS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A woman was arrested in Hillsdale County after police claim she crashed her vehicle while intoxicated Monday. According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers from the Jackson Post were dispatched to a crash in Adams Township, where they found the driver intoxicated. Police said the driver, a 37-year-old woman, was arrested for operating while intoxicated -- second offense.
ANN ARBOR, MI — “Sold out,” reads the sign along Pontiac Trail for the new North Sky subdivision on Ann Arbor’s north side. Until recently, the sign advertised a model home available for viewing, but homebuilder Pulte Homes now reports all its homes — some still under construction, and some now occupied by their first owners — are spoken for.
ROSE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw man died in a crash after his truck went into a ditch and he was ejected from his vehicle, Michigan State Police said. The crash happened on June 6 about 6:30 p.m. on M-33 near Heath Road in Ogemaw County’s Rose Township.
City officials planning anti-violence event, gun drop-off in wake of multiple Saginaw shootings. Gun violence continues to plague the country including in mid-Michigan after a weekend shooting left three people dead and two others injured. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Here are the top stories we are following for Monday...
