Ann Arbor, MI

Two knocked from Ann Arbor railroad bridge by passing train

By The Associated Press
WNEM
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A man and woman have been injured after being knocked...

www.wnem.com

WNEM

Team rescues ducklings trapped in Bay City sewer

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A family of ducks is now back together, thanks to the Bay City sewer team. City officials say a Bay City woman found the ducklings trapped in the sewer after she found a mother duck acting strangely. She called for help and the sewer team came to lend her a helping hand.
BAY CITY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Two people hit by a train while trespassing railroad bridge in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man and a woman were hit by an Amtrak train while trespassing a railroad bridge in Ann Arbor, according to the Ann Arbor Fire Department (AAFD). "This was a near double fatal incident. We cannot stress enough, do NOT trespass on the railroad bridges or tracks," said the AAFD.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Cars 108

Sipzee Takes the Hassle Out of Returning Bottles + Cans

A growing business here in Michigan is taking the hassle out of returning bottles and cans to the store and giving users an easy way to make charitable donations. Bottle deposits in Michigan have been a thing since the Michigan Beverage and Container Act of 1976 went into effect a quarter-century ago. (And let me share this tidbit with you: As a teenager living in Michigan in the '70s, the amount of litter on the side of the roads in our state was drastically reduced - practically overnight - as soon as Michigan's 10 cent bottle deposit became a reality.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

M-30 resurfacing in Sanford, I-675 bridge work starts Monday

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Construction crews are starting work on road projects in Saginaw and Midland counties. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) projects include M-30 road resurfacing in Midland County and bridge work on I-675 in Saginaw County. MDOT will also start the next phase of work on the I-96 Flex Route in Oakland County and resurfacing M-17 in Washtenaw County. These investments are expected to support more than 3,700 jobs, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
MLive

Construction will close busy Jackson street for 3 months

JACKSON, MI -- A busy street that connects downtown Jackson to several neighborhoods is shutting down for a three-month-long construction project. Sections of Greenwood Avenue from Griswold to Morrell streets are closing, starting Wednesday, June 8, so crews can begin work to resurface the crumbling roadway, realign an intersection and install new sidewalks. Construction is expected to wrap up in late September, Jackson city officials said.
JACKSON, MI
WLNS

WATCH: Black bear spotted in Clinton County

WACOUSTA, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing area really isn’t used to seeing a wild black bear. But that’s not the case anymore. 6 News sales employee Ernie Hedberg captured the video above while on a golf cart drive around the neighborhood Friday night. “And we drove right up on him, I couldn’t even believe it. […]
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

1 dead, 2 injured in Jackson County highway crash

SANDSTONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One man is dead and several people have been hospitalized following a Wednesday morning crash on I-94. According to authorities, deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded just before 10:30 a.m. to westbound I-94, east of Sandstone Road, in Sandstone Township for a two-vehicle crash.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Woman arrested by Michigan State Police for 2nd OWI following crash

ADAMS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A woman was arrested in Hillsdale County after police claim she crashed her vehicle while intoxicated Monday. According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers from the Jackson Post were dispatched to a crash in Adams Township, where they found the driver intoxicated. Police said the driver, a 37-year-old woman, was arrested for operating while intoxicated -- second offense.
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
MLive

Homes in new sold-out Ann Arbor subdivision going for over $570K on average

ANN ARBOR, MI — “Sold out,” reads the sign along Pontiac Trail for the new North Sky subdivision on Ann Arbor’s north side. Until recently, the sign advertised a model home available for viewing, but homebuilder Pulte Homes now reports all its homes — some still under construction, and some now occupied by their first owners — are spoken for.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WNEM

First Warn 5: Monday evening, June 6

City officials planning anti-violence event, gun drop-off in wake of multiple Saginaw shootings. Gun violence continues to plague the country including in mid-Michigan after a weekend shooting left three people dead and two others injured. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Here are the top stories we are following for Monday...
SAGINAW, MI

