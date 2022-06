Young Americans’ finances may have started buckling under the weight of car loans — one more worry to contend with in this precarious economic environment. Generation Z and millennials today have auto loan delinquency rates that are significantly higher than their prepandemic levels, according to new data from the credit reporting agency TransUnion. Gen Z, which includes those born in 1995 and after, has a past-due rate of 2.21 percent, compared with 1.75 percent before the pandemic. Millennials, those born between 1980 and 1994, have fallen behind on car loans at a rate of 2.14 percent, compared with 1.66 percent before the pandemic.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO