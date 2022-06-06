Gary Sánchez Stands With Miguel Andújar After Trade Request

Sánchez backed Andújar, telling Twins reporters that it's time for the Yankees to either give him an opportunity in the Bronx or somewhere else

When the Yankees and Twins face off this week in Minnesota, Gary Sánchez will have his first opportunity to mingle with some of his former teammates since he was traded this spring.

Miguel Andújar won't be one of them.

The Yankees outfielder was optioned to Triple-A over the weekend , a move to make room for slugger Giancarlo Stanton on the active roster.

Since his latest demotion, reports emerged that Andújar—who has struggled to secure consistent playing time in pinstripes for the last several years— requested a trade during a conversation with Yankees manager Aaron Boone.

Sánchez was asked about Andújar's situation during Minnesota's series against the Blue Jays and the backstop backed his former teammate.

"My opinion, it's time for them or any other team to give him an opportunity," Sanchez told reporters through an interpreter, according to the Star Tribune . "He deserves to play in the big leagues. He's done a good job, offensively, but also defensively. He's come a long way defensively, and he's shown that he's capable of staying in the big leagues. Maybe he deserves an opportunity on another team."

Sánchez has a point. Andújar has flashed his improvements on the defensive side of the ball this season, playing quality defense in left field over the last few weeks. On offense, Andújar hit .268 (11-for-41) over a dozen games before getting sent down to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

"If I was in his shoes, I'd probably be thinking about the same thing, asking for a trade, for a different scenario," Sanchez continued. "Because it's really difficult when you're ready, and when you have shown that you're ready at this level, to be sent down to Triple-A and play Triple-A when you deserve to be in the big leagues.

"… But at the same time, none of us make those decisions. We are just here to do our job. Front offices decide that. But I support him and hopefully everything works out."

Sánchez and Andújar debuted at different times, but were both highly-touted prospects in New York's farm system, both natives of the Dominican Republic.

While Sánchez's tenure in pinstripes came to an end this year after a decline offensively and persisting struggles on defense, Andújar saw his starting job at third base vanish after a season-ending shoulder injury in 2019 (after he nearly won American League Rookie of the Year in '18).

It was Gio Urshela who took over for Andújar at third base, blossoming in his absence. Urshela was also included in the trade that sent Sánchez from the Yankees to the Twins back in March.

