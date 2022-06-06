Queen Elizabeth asks her grandson a very grandmotherly question at the Royal Jubilee

An aircraft carrying Queen Elizabeth to London for her official platinum jubilee celebrations was forced to abort its landing with seconds to spare because of a lightning storm. The queen had flown down after a short break at her Balmoral residence when the storm hit and her pilot was ordered to make a “go-around” at RAF Northolt to the northwest of London on Tuesday evening. The Embraer 135 private jet circled London for 15 minutes before the storm lifted and the plane landed safely. The Sun said the 96-year-old monarch was unruffled by the “mid-air drama’” and was driven straight to Buckingham Palace, past fans are already camping out before this weekend’s events. A palace insider told the newspaper: “In circumstances like this you take no risks and it was right to abort landing during lightning strikes.”

