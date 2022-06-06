ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

David Harbour On ‘Stranger Things’ Kids: Fame At 11 ‘Is Really Hard For The Psyche’

By Elyse Wanshel
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ftR96_0g2FT68v00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dPUv7_0g2FT68v00 Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour attend Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 4 premiere in May. (Photo: Cindy Ord via Getty Images)

David Harbour seems grateful that he found fame later in life.

The Los Angeles Times ’ podcast “The Envelope” recently asked the “ Stranger Things ” actor about his relationship with his co-star Millie Bobby Brown . The outlet recognized that “what the kids on the show and Millie in particular have gone through” by becoming child stars “is just remarkable.”

Most of the kids on the hit Netflix series started on the show, which debuted in 2016, as preteens and were relatively unknown. But thanks to the popularity of “Stranger Things,” most of them — especially Brown — have become huge stars as teenagers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z6JYM_0g2FT68v00 “Stranger Things” stars Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Brown and Finn Wolfhard in 2016. (Photo: Steve Zak Photography via Getty Images)

Harbour admitted that he worries whether his younger co-stars will know what it’s like to lead normal lives and what kinds of effects their fame could have on them.

“Like I see what these kids have to deal with and, look, whatever. I mean, there’s a lot of people that go through, I guess a lot worse stuff,” Harbour said. “But mentally and psychologically, I think getting extremely famous and being so doted on at 11 years old is really hard for the psyche to reconcile with.”

He then compared their experiences with his own.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R4rzv_0g2FT68v00
Brown and Harbour in 2016. (Photo: Kevork Djansezian/BAFTA LA via Getty Images)

“I’m lucky because it didn’t happen to me ’til I was 40,” he said. “So I know what it’s like to go to the mall. I know what it’s like to be bullied and humiliated. … I know what it’s like to have to find friends, not to have people come to me. I don’t know that they’ll ever have that feeling.”

He also admitted that his relationship with Brown isn’t as close as the one between their characters. Harbour’s character, Hopper — the former sheriff of a small Indiana town — acts as a father figure to Brown’s Eleven. Eleven is a girl with supernatural psychic powers who is arguably the central figure on the show.

“That relationship is very, very — and she’s dependent on him in a way that Millie has a lot more people around her that she’s dependent on,” Harbour said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rb3Dd_0g2FT68v00 Brown on “The Tonight Show” in May. (Photo: NBC via Getty Images)

Brown has reached a level of celebrity that could be classified as “it girl” status. Thanks to her starring role in “Stranger Things,” she scored a role in Michael Dougherty’s “Godzilla” franchise. She was also able to produce and star in the successful “Enola Holmes,” a 2020 movie about the iconic detective Sherlock Holmes’ younger sister — with a sequel set to debut this year. She even launched her own vegan skin care line, Florence by Mills .

But her fame has come at a cost. At 18, she’s experienced plenty of sexualization and has spoken out about being bullied online . She also received backlash for faking her skin care routine in an online video to promote her brand when she was only 15 years old — which she later apologized for.

“I’m still learning the best way to share my routines as I get to know this space better — I’m not an expert,” the teenager wrote about the video at the time.

She later disabled comments on the video on Instagram, which at the time had over 425,000 views.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, 18, was stalked by fan, 26, who walked on the set of her Netflix film and lied to security to crash her podcast recording, court hears

A super-fan of Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has had a stalking protection order made against him after he scammed his way onto a film set with her. The 18-year-old actress, who grew up in Bournemouth but is now based in LA, was filming in London for her latest film, Damsel, to be released on Netflix in 2023.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Finn Wolfhard Addresses Fan Theory That Noah Schnapp’s ‘Stranger Things’ Character Is Gay

Ever since Season 3 of Stranger Things premiered back in 2019, fans of the hit Netflix series have been theorizing that Noah Schnapp’s character Will Byers is gay. Fresh off the release of Season 4: Volume 1, fans seem to believe that the show’s creators are ready to give a definitive answer regarding Will’s sexuality. In Episode 5, Schnapp’s Will appears to suggest he’s pondering whether to come out to Finn Wolfhard’s Mike, as the pair have a heart-to-heart moment.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
epicstream.com

Aquaman 2: All of Amber Heard's Scenes Have Reportedly Been Removed

The past week was a huge turning point for the life and career of Amber Heard as she lost the multi-million defamation case her former husband Johnny Depp filed against her. While the actress made it clear that she's appealing the case, there's been ongoing speculation with regard to her future as an actress, especially in the DC Extended Universe.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Dougherty
Person
Natalia Dyer
Person
Gaten Matarazzo
Person
David Harbour
Person
Noah Schnapp
Person
Caleb Mclaughlin
Person
Millie Bobby Brown
Person
Finn Wolfhard
Harper's Bazaar

Anne Hathaway's Entirely Hot Pink Outfit Will Go Down in Cannes Fashion History

Anne Hathaway's debut at the Cannes Film Festival has received the Valentino treatment. The Oscar-winning actress is now the latest celebrity to wear the Italian house's signature shade of saturated hot pink, an explosive hue first unveiled on the fall/winter 2022 runway by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. Dubbed "Valentino Pink PP" by the Pantone color specialists who developed it, the electric fuchsia color doused 40 different looks in the collection and has since been worn by stars like Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, and Nicola Peltz.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stranger Things#Steve Zak Photography#Psyche#Getty Images#The Los Angeles Times
The Independent

Nick Cannon says it costs ex-wife, Mariah Carey $150,000 ‘just to walk out the house’

Nick Cannon has spoken about his relationship with ex-wife Mariah Carey and how it cost her over “$150,000” or more “just to walk out that house” when they were together.The 41-year-old television host discussed his marriage during a recent interview on The Joe Budden Podcast, recalling how he took a step back from his career when he first tied the knot. According to Cannon, he was focused “on the business of getting married,” at the time, and “protecting” his relationship with Carey.“When you’re married to one of the biggest icons in music, there’s things you must protect, there’s privacy,”...
MUSIC
The Independent

Piers Morgan says it’s ‘hard to imagine a bigger humiliation for Amber Heard’ after Johnny Depp’s victory

Piers Morgan was among those celebrating Johnny Depp’s defamation trial victory against Amber Heard.Depp had sued Heard for $50m (£40m) for allegedly implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work.She pursued a $100m ($80m) counterclaim against the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, accusing him of “orchestrating a smear campaign” against her.On Wednesday (1 June), the jury found that Depp’s ex-wife had defamed him on all three counts and awarded him $10m (£8m) in compensatory damages and $5m (£4m) in punitive damages. Meanwhile, Heard...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Millie Bobby Brown Wants ‘Stranger Things’ to Go Full ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Start Killing People Off’

Click here to read the full article. The “Stranger Things” kids might not all make it to Season 5. Millie Bobby Brown told The Wrap that the ensemble cast is “way too big,” which means someone will have to get the ax soon. “Last night we couldn’t even take one group picture because there were like 50 of us. I was like, you need to start killing people off,” Brown joked. Maybe just one good Red Wedding-esque scene will do the trick: “We need to have the mindset of ‘Game of Thrones,'” Brown continued. “Kill me off! They tried killing David [Harbour] off...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'Married at First Sight' Star Quits His Job

Married at First Sight alum Al Perkins is trying his hand at a new career. The 25-year-old, who appeared on the most recent season of Australia's version of the popular reality series, has quit his job as a carpenter in order to take on the role of social media influencer full time, Perkins hoping to capitalize on his Married at first Sight Australia fame.
TV & VIDEOS
StyleCaster

Rihanna’s Baby Is Officially Here—& Their Gender Was Just Revealed

Click here to read the full article. Baby on the way! Ever since we found out she was pregnant, fans have been curious to know Rihanna’s baby’s gender. Social media users quickly drummed up their own theories—but now, we finally know if Rih had a baby boy or girl. Rihanna, 33, reportedly welcomed her first child with ASAP Rocky, 33, on May 13, 2022, per TMZ. Their baby was born in Los Angeles, California, despite earlier reports speculating that the singer planned to give birth to her baby in her home country of Barbados. The “Love on the Brain” singer debuted...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HuffPost

HuffPost

73K+
Followers
4K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy