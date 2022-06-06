ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

Forget the Oshkosh NGDV, USPS Is Testing Delivery E-Bikes

By Eric Boman
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As the United States Postal Service faces controversy over its new mail truck, the agency has apparently been testing other means of delivery as well. The USPS awarded the contract for the Next Generation Delivery Vehicle to Oshkosh Defense. And although the NGDV can be had as an electric mail truck,...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

USPS Expects to Boost Purchase of Electric Delivery Vehicles

(Reuters) -The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) said on Wednesday it is seeking to boost the number of electric delivery vehicles it plans to buy as it modernizes its network for a new delivery plan. The USPS currently plans to buy at least 10% EVs including 10,019 of an initial $2.98...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Oshkosh, WI
Cars
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
City
Oshkosh, WI
Sourcing Journal

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Latest with USPS Turnaround

Click here to read the full article. “Our plants, every time I go into one it’s like Thunderdome. I expect Tina Turner to come out,” Louis DeJoy said of updating facilities. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalOnline Shoppers Behind 2021's 21.5 Billion Package SurgeDHL and Volvo Trucks Kick Off Zero-Emission CooperationUSPS Adjusts First-Class Package, Priority Mail ServiceBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
ECONOMY
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

111K+
Followers
29K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy