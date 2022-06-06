Forget the Oshkosh NGDV, USPS Is Testing Delivery E-Bikes

Click here to read the full article. “Our plants, every time I go into one it’s like Thunderdome. I expect Tina Turner to come out,” Louis DeJoy said of updating facilities. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalOnline Shoppers Behind 2021's 21.5 Billion Package SurgeDHL and Volvo Trucks Kick Off Zero-Emission CooperationUSPS Adjusts First-Class Package, Priority Mail ServiceBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO