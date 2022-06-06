ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Gordita Chronicles - First Look Promo + Premiere Date Press Release

By SpoilerTV
spoilertv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Max Original comedy series, GORDITA CHRONICLES, from Sony Pictures Television, will debut with all ten episodes on THURSDAY, JUNE 23 on HBO Max. Synopsis: The year is 1985 and Cucu “Gordita” Castelli (Olivia Goncalves) has just said goodbye to all of her friends and family in...

www.spoilertv.com

Comments / 0

Related
spoilertv.com

Breeders - Episode 3.08 - No Way Back - Press Release

Paul takes his parents on a day-trip to the countryside, to recreate a cherished memory. But the revelation of a number of secrets leaves all three of them reeling. Written by Simon Blackwell; directed by Ollie Parsons.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Bridgerton Spinoff - Katie Brayben & Keir Charles Join Cast

The Bridgerton spinoff about the origins of Queen Charlotte is expanding its kingdom. Deadline has learned that British actors Katie Brayben and Keir Charles will play recurring characters Vivian Ledger and Lord Ledger, respectively. The Netflix limited series will center on the rise of young Queen Charlotte, a reimagined character...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Charmed - Episode 4.13 -...

Mel (Melonie Diaz), Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) and Kaela (Lucy Barrett), along with Harry (Rupert Evans) and Jordan (Jordan Donica), have now discovered that the cabal of foes coalescing to bring down the Power of Three are actually working for an ancient evil that’s been laying dormant since the dawn of magic. This powerful dark force — known as the Lost One — will be the ultimate test of the strength of the newly discovered sisterhood; forcing them to rekindle their connection…or face the destruction of magic itself.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Tiny Beautiful Things - Ordered to Series by Hulu - Kathryn Hahn to Star

Hulu has gone straight to series on an eight-episode drama based on the author’s best-seller, Tiny Beautiful Things with Kathryn Hahn set to star. The half-hour series, which was previously in development at HBO back in 2015, also marks a reunion for the Disney-backed streamer with Little Fires Everywhere exec producers Witherspoon and Liz Tigelaar.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zoe Saldana
Person
Dascha Polanco
Person
Eva Longoria
Person
Loni Love
Person
Patrick Fabian
spoilertv.com

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Spock Amok - Review

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds “Spock Amok” was written by the team of Henry Alonso Myers and Robin Wasserman (What/If, Seven Deadly Sins) and was directed by Rachel Leiterman, whose other credits include New Amsterdam and The Good Doctor. Once again, this didn’t feel like a “strange new world” but a very familiar one – the episode began with Spock (Ethan Peck) dreaming of T’Pring (Gia Sandhu) wanting a kal-if-fee in a sequence that mirrored the TOS episode “Amok Time.” Except this time it was Spock’s human side fighting his Vulcan side. And a quick shout out to the excellent casting her as Sandhu looks a lot like the original T’Pring played by Arlene Martel. The body swap between Spock and T’Pring is also a call back to “Turnabout Intruder” when a similar body swap happens to Kirk. LOVED IT ALL!
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

Gayle King is asked to LEAVE the CBS studios after testing positive for COVID - but continues chatting with her UNMASKED colleagues having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts

Gayle King had to be 'asked to leave' the CBS studios on Monday morning after she tested positive for COVID - but continued to chat with her unmasked colleagues, having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts. The talk show host, 68, shared the news of her positive test...
PUBLIC HEALTH
spoilertv.com

Mrs. American Pie - Carol Burnett Joins Cast

Emmy, Grammy, and Tony winner Carol Burnett has joined the cast of Mrs. American Pie, the Apple comedy series starring Kristen Wiig, Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Allison Janney, and Leslie Bibb, among others. The legendary Burnett will star as ‘Norma,’ the grande dame of Palm Beach high society, a keeper...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chronicles#Gordita#Gordita Chronicles#Sony Pictures Television#Csi#Osprey Productions#Bons Mots Emporium
spoilertv.com

The Offer - Episode 1.09 - It's Who We Are - Press Release

Episode 109: It’s Who We Are (Available to stream: Thursday, June 9) As the production contends with the challenges of filming in Sicily, Ruddy leaves early to help get Evans back on track. Post-production disputes with Lapidus threaten Coppola’s vision for the edit and Bettye starts to think about her next move.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Black Bird - First Look Promo

When serving time, you’ll do anything for a chance at freedom—even if that means facing a suspected killer. Inspired by true events, Dennis Lehane’s newest Apple Original Series stars Taron Egerton and Paul Walter Hauser. Black Bird arrives July 8 on Apple TV+
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Flash - Season 8 - Kausar Mohammed Joins Cast as Fast Track

Kausar Mohammed is set to recur in the CW series The Flash as Dr. Meena Dhawan a.k.a Fast Track. She made her first appearance in tonight’s episode titled, “Keep it Dark.”. The CW describes Dr. Meena Dhawan as a titan in the scientific community who deftly balances her...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Marketing
spoilertv.com

A League of Their Own - First Look Teaser Promo + Release Date

Get ready for the original influencers 😎 A League of Their Own is arriving on Prime Video August 12th. #FindYourTeam. A League of Their Own evokes the joyful spirit of Penny Marshall's beloved classic, while widening the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball. The show takes a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the League and outside of it.
BASEBALL
spoilertv.com

Irma Vep - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 1 of Irma Vep has started airing on HBO. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to...
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

Recently Added Episode Titles - Various Shows - 8th June 2022

Here are various new Episode Titles that have been recently added to our Episode and Ratings Database. Some may or may not be new to you. Becoming Elizabeth - Episode 1.3 - Either Learn Or Be Silent. Becoming Elizabeth - Episode 1.4 - Lighten Our Darkness. Breeders - Episode 3.6...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Boys - Renewed for a 4th Season?

Looks like Amazon have renewed The Boys for a 4th Season. Production Weekly is reporting that Production is in Active Development. We'll post official confirmation when Amazon makes the announcement.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Quote of the Month - May

A weekly feature highlighting the best quotes on TV as picked by the SpoilerTV team. We'd love to hear your picks too so please sound off in the comments below. Derry Girls - Folie-lex 1. Sister Michael: "The conflict here has led to so many terrible atrocities...and now we must add your play to that list. Just one message this morning girls, quite an important one: as Jenny's AWFUL PLAY just alluded to a referendum is about to take place, the outcome of which could change the course of history. To those of you who have already turned eighteen I strongly urge you to exercise your right to vote. It's your future. Take it seriously. On the other hand, and I cannot stress this enough, I have absolutely no interest whatsoever in any of your other so called rights. I don't want to hear your thoughts on the workload, or the uniform, or the fact that you have to occasionally do my ironing. Our Lady Emaculate is not a democracy. It is a dictatorship. My house, my rules. Is that understood?"
THEATER & DANCE
spoilertv.com

Walker: Independence - Gabriela Quezada Upped To Series Regular

Gabriela Quezada, initially tapped for a recurring role on the CW’s new fall Walker prequel Walker Independence, has been promoted to series regular ahead of the premiere. Quezada plays Lucia Reyes. Being the daughter of a rancher and the girlfriend of an outlaw isn’t always the easiest, but Lucia carves out her own path in the town of Independence. Using her gift of song, Lucia summons the courage to find her voice singing to the adoring fans of Hagan’s dance hall, hoping it will lead to a brighter future. After a family tragedy keeps her in town to help save the family ranch, Lucia finds a deeper strength to defend the ranch and find those responsible for doing harm to those close to her.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

In the Dark - Season 4 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 4 of In the Dark has started airing on CW. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Ms. Marvel - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 1 of Ms. Marvel has started airing on Disney+. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy