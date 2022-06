Dramatic flames and thick black smoke engulfed the funnel of a Carnival Cruise ship on Thursday, after the vessel caught fire while docked in the Turks and Caicos islands.The 110,000-tonne Carnival Freedom caught alight while docked in Grand Turk yesterday morning, with hundreds of holidaymakers watching as fire and smoke shot from the vessel.The ship was docked alongside the cruise line’s Mardi Gras ship, with passengers across the water taking photos and video of the scene.Twitter user Brian H described the incident, saying: “Shortly after the Carnival Freedom arrived in Port next to us on the Mardi Gras, smoke...

