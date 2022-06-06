Oscoda County senior news: June 2022

ROSCOMMON CO. – The Michigan State Police (MSP) Houghton Lake Post will be holding a recruiting event at the Houghton Lake Post located at 9011 W. Lake City Rd. in Houghton Lake on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, from 12:00 PM until 3:00 PM. The MSP is hiring and looking for qualified candidates. If you have ever been interested in a career as a Michigan State Police Trooper, stop in and speak with a recruiter about what it is like to be a trooper with the MSP and how to start the application process. Interested applicants must be 21 years of age or older by recruit school graduation, have no arrest convictions, have a satisfactory driving record, and must possess a high school diploma or GED.

