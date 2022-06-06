ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oscoda County, MI

Oscoda County senior news: June 2022

By Suzanne Barker
Up North Voice
 2 days ago

Feeling wonderful to welcome summertime, even though it doesn't begin until June 21. I am sure we may still have a few chilly nights happening, but the days are nicer, there is green all around, and the flowers are popping up. So let a little fresh air in, or if you...

www.upnorthvoice.com

Up North Voice

Janet Eymer, 83, of Skidway Lake

Lifetime resident of Skidway Lake, Janet Marie Eymer, 83, passed away peacefully June 5, 2022, with her husband of 62 years, Larry, by her side. Janet was born March 14, 1939, to the late Claud and Marie (Perone) Anderson at her grandfather’s cabin on Clear Lake near Prescott, Michigan. She graduated from West Branch High School in 1957. Janet attended Central Michigan University and received a Master of Education degree in 1976.
PRESCOTT, MI
Up North Voice

Christian Help Center receives summer food grant

GRAYLING – The Crawford County Community Christian Help Center recently received a $2,500 grant from the Great Lakes Energy People Fund. The grant will be used to purchase food for a summer meal program for families with school age children. These families will receive additional kid-friendly food for their family to help feed their children while school is not in session. The program is open to all families in Crawford County.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MI
Up North Voice

Houghton Lake Post to hold recruitment fair

ROSCOMMON CO. – The Michigan State Police (MSP) Houghton Lake Post will be holding a recruiting event at the Houghton Lake Post located at 9011 W. Lake City Rd. in Houghton Lake on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, from 12:00 PM until 3:00 PM. The MSP is hiring and looking for qualified candidates. If you have ever been interested in a career as a Michigan State Police Trooper, stop in and speak with a recruiter about what it is like to be a trooper with the MSP and how to start the application process. Interested applicants must be 21 years of age or older by recruit school graduation, have no arrest convictions, have a satisfactory driving record, and must possess a high school diploma or GED.
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

Former Midland County resident convicted of CSC

A former Midland County resident was prosecuted and put behind bars after decades of sexual abuse. On June 2, Edgar Dee Brown, now 77 years old, was sentenced to between 20-30 years in the Michigan Department of Corrections after being convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. As a habitual offender,...
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
interlochenpublicradio.org

In search of employees, northern Michigan businesses are building housing for them

The housing crunch has become so bad in northern Michigan, more companies are subsidizing housing for their employees. Some are going so far as building homes for them. The Grand Traverse Resort and Spa has long offered on-site housing to foreign workers who come for the summer. But its General Manager Matthew Bryant said the resort now struggles to hire young managers because affordable rentals are so scarce.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

School-related Threat Lands Teen in Grand Traverse County Jail

Another school threat in northern Michigan, and now a teenager is facing charges for his threat against classmates at a Traverse City school. The teenager, from Benzie County, is in jail after new threats he allegedly made over the weekend, which caused several schools to go into a “Secure Mode” on Monday. But it’s not the first time, according to investigators.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
Up North Voice

Jim Kolar, 87, of Houghton Lake

James “Jim” A. Kolar, age 87, of Houghton Lake passed away on Thursday June 2, 2022 at Orchard Meadows Senior Care Home in Bloomfield Hills. Jim was born on December 8, 1934 in Sanilac County, Michigan to Albert and Mary (Hund) Kolar. He was a heavy equipment operator for many years before retiring. Jim was married on August 7, 1954 in Argyle, Michigan to Elizabeth “Betty” Anne Susalla. The couple moved to Houghton Lake in 1991 from Sterling Heights. Jim was a member of St. Hubert Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
MLive

Low-cost cat and dog vaccine clinic coming to Bay County

BAY CITY, MI - Pet owners will have a low-cost opportunity to catch their pets up on necessary vaccinations. A low-cost cat and dog vaccine clinic will be held from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 11 at the Bay County Animal Services and Adoption Center at 800 Livingston, Bay City. The event is being hosted by the Humane Society of Bay County and All About Animals will be providing vaccination services. No appointments are required and the event will be held rain or shine.
BAY COUNTY, MI
Up North Voice

Bertha Sweet, 83, of Roscommon

With heavy hearts we announce the passing of our dearly beloved Mother and Grandmother,. Bertha M. Sweet, 83 years old, of Roscommon, formally of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has passed away peacefully with her children by her side on June 6, 2022. After a long and rewarding career with the Plaza Hotel...
ROSCOMMON, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

MyMichigan patient thankful for world class heart care close to home

Last September, 60-year-old Diane Pendleton had an experience she could have never imagined happening — she underwent minimally-invasive heart surgery at MyMichigan Medical Center Midland. Thanks to her successful procedure, Pendleton was able to embark on a boating trip of a lifetime, which was only possible thanks to the extremely talented and compassionate team who cared for her.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Up North Voice

Howard Keller, 77, of Prescott

Howard Wilfred Keller, 77, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022 at his home with his family by his side. Howard was born August 18, 1944 in Wyandotte, Michigan to the late Clement C. and Henrietta (Bruyere) Keller. He married Wendy Dagger January 17, 1976 in Romulus. Howard served his country by serving in the United States Army. He retired from Ford Motor Company where he was a track mobile operator. Howard loved woodworking, working on cars, vacationing, boating and taking rides on his property. Most of all he loved to sit on the porch and watch everyone enjoying the lake and bonfire. Howard also loved to collect antiques and character figurines. He was also a member of the Ford Yacht Club in Grosse Ile, Michigan.
PRESCOTT, MI

Community Policy