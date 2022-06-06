ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Westchester County Tourism & Film wins coveted award for “Best Use of Social Media”

hamlethub.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInstagram campaign also earned gold from Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International’s (HSMAI) Adrian Awards. In a competitive category that spanned all industries, Westchester County Tourism & Film’s organic Instagram work—designed to position the County as a destination “beyond the everyday” and support tourism recovery during the pandemic—won Best Use of...

news.hamlethub.com

Comments / 0

Related
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield Resident Austin Stietzel Presents Undergraduate Research Entrepreneurship Program Project Work

New York Tech students in the Undergraduate Research Entrepreneurship Program (UREP) showcased their final presentations on the New York City campus after two years of virtual engagement. Six groups presented their projects with the assistance of their faculty mentors. Austin Stietzel of Ridgefield, studying Electrical and Computer Engineering, was one...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Governor Lamont Announces Office of Health Strategy Executive Director Victoria Veltri To Leave State Service

Governor Ned Lamont today announced that Connecticut Office of Health Strategy Executive Director Victoria Veltri will be stepping down from her role in state government at the end of this month to pursue a new professional opportunity. Veltri has accepted a position as executive director of the Malta House of Care, a private, nonprofit medical clinic that provides high-quality, free primary healthcare to uninsured adults in Greater Hartford.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
Westchester County, NY
Government
hamlethub.com

Angelina Cerulli Earns Gold Award with Farm to Firehouse Initiative

Angelina Cerulli, a graduating senior of Wooster School has earned her Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest leadership award for Girl Scouts. Angelina’s “Farm to Firehouse” initiative provides healthy food options and stress relief to first responders at the Ridgebury Fire Station #2. Angelina’s project involved planting...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Westchester County MEETING NOTICES – June 2022

Go to meetings.westchestergov.com to watch. The Westchester County Citizen’s Consumer Advisory Council will be meeting on 6/6/2022 at 5:00 p.m. Pursuant to Chapter 417 of the Laws of 2021, this meeting will be conducted remotely using WebEx. Members of the public wishing to attend the meeting may do so via meetings.westchestergov.com.
hamlethub.com

Diana Jones at Westport‘s Voices Café on June 11 for Refugee’s Benefit

Award-winning singer/songwriter Diana Jones will be at Westport’s Voices Café on Saturday evening June 11th, at 8:00pm, in-person and live streamed. Voices Café is located at The Unitarian Church in Westport, 10 Lyons Plains Road, Westport. Doors open at 7:30. This concert is raising funds for the...
WESTPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Bethel: Exquisite Look Spa

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You’re IT Exquisite Look...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Westchester#Social Media Marketing#Hsmai#Prsa#Bronze Anvil Awards#Tropicana#Tabasco
hamlethub.com

New Canaan Appoints Russell Kimes III Emergency Management Director

The Board of Selectmen today appointed Russell Kimes III to be the full-time Emergency Management Director, a new position created to oversee the town’s emergency management programs and response. Mr. Kimes has served as part-time Emergency Management Director since September of 2020. Mr. Kimes is a third-generation lifetime resident...
NEW CANAAN, CT
hamlethub.com

Join The Maritime Aquarium in Celebrating World Oceans Week June 6 - 10, 2022

Visit the Maritime Aquarium in Norwalk on Wednesday, June 8 to enjoy "One Ocean Film Tour" (Read more information below) This Wednesday, June 8 is World Oceans Day, a UN-designated day that raises awareness of the impact of human actions on the ocean and promotes collective action to protect it. We are extending this celebration to an entire week full of activities to help inspire you to take action toward revitalizing the ocean!
NORWALK, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: Gunzy Electric

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You’re IT Gunzy Electric!...
WESTPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

Southbury Parks and Recreation Aquatics News

The Southbury Town Pool at Ballantine Park will open this summer as your favorite destination to cool off and unwind. The facility is the perfect spot for warm weather relaxation and enjoyment. Food and drink are allowed, but please do not bring glass into the facility. In addition to our main pool, the Ballantine kiddie pool will be open for our youngest swimmers. Children who are not potty-trained must wear a swim diaper. The bath house provides women’s and men’s changing areas and restrooms.
hamlethub.com

Local Students Earn Degrees from the University of Vermont

This year's commencement at the University of Vermont-the 221st in its history-marked a return to a traditional celebration outdoors on the University Green after two years of re-imagined ceremonies due to pandemic restrictions. The following students graduated from the University of Vermont during commencement ceremonies in May, 2022. Maci Kazin...
VERMONT STATE
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield High School Senior Internships, Part 2: Baby Chicks, Photoshoots, and a Nitro Pepsi

Editor's note: this is Part 2 of Carolyn Neugarten's story on Ridgefield High School Class of 2022 Internships. To take a look at Part 1, click here. Maddy Gonley, with a Nitro Pepsi slid across her desk and firm pouring instructions, began her internship at PepsiCo determined to thoroughly understand the world of chemical engineering. “Most schools focus more on the pharmaceutical side …food service is a niche aspect of chemical engineering that isn’t really talked about,” Maddy explained. PepsiCo’s Research and Development Facility in Valhalla propels her right into the heart of food science, where Maddy has the opportunity to shadow chemical engineers in Pepsi’s pilot plant for a few hours every morning. Much of her time is also spent mixing solutions in set ratios in the lab. Written reports follow - temperature and pH levels of the solutions are carefully recorded, and certain ingredients such as aspartame are analyzed. In addition, Maddy has the opportunity to meet a vast variety of chemical engineers and question them on Zoom about their work.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Letter: Ridgefield RTC Shares Mary Fay's PRIDE Message

On June 4th, the Ridgefield Republican Town Committee was joined by local and state dignitaries for Pride in the Park among them were Toni Boucher, Jennifer Hack Collins, Kim Healy, Bob Hebert, Dominic Rapini, Jayme Stevenson and Wayne Floegel who came to show support for the community and our very own Mary Fay, a LBGTQ person who is serving her third term as West Hartford Town Councilor and Minority leader.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Wilton Garden Club Honors Wilton High’s Natasha Ring with Scholarship

It just happens sometimes. Life is heading strongly in one direction with a passion in one area with little room for anything else. Then an unexpected event takes place that changes everything. Such was the case with Wilton High School Senior Natasha Ring. She had concentrated most of her time...
WILTON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy