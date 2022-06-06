ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roscommon County, MI

Reuters investigation finds Roscommon County and Richfield Township officials allowed illegal access to voting equipment

By Staff Writer
Up North Voice
 4 days ago

Https://www.reuters.com/world/us/exclusive-michigan-widens-probe-into-voting-system-breaches-by-trump-allies-2022-06-06/ We cover seven counties including Crawford, Roscommon, Oscoda, Ogemaw,...

www.upnorthvoice.com

Comments / 3

Related
Carscoops

Record High Gas Prices Cause Michigan Sheriff’s Office To Run Out Of Fuel Funds, Limit Responses

The average price of a gallon of gasoline is an astounding $5.214 in Michigan, which is an all-time high and a whopping $2.198 more than a year ago. That drastic price increase is effecting everyone, including the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office which revealed “We have exhausted what funds were budgeted for fuel with several months to go before the budget reset.”
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

Residents in 5 Michigan counties should mask, latest CDC COVID-19 map shows

The number of counties at a high community COVID-19 level decreased by half this week as new cases statewide declined for the third straight week. On June 2, there were 10 high-level orange counties. As of Thursday, June 9, only Mackinac County in the Upper Peninsula, Saginaw County in mid-Michigan and Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne counties in southeast Michigan are orange. This means people in those areas should wear masks while indoors and in public, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which considers weekly new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Roscommon County, MI
City
Oscoda Township, MI
Roscommon County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Richfield Township, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Up North Voice

Up North Voice seeking editor

NORTHERN MICHIGAN – Up North Voice and UpNorthVoice.com are seeking an editor to oversee operation of its monthly printed product and five websites. Applicants should have excellent writing, photography and organizational skills. Responsible for some writing and oversight of stable of freelance writers. Pagination skills a plus but not necessary.
JOBS
The Grand Rapids Press

New DNR order prohibits water access from Michigan’s state-run beaches when risks are present

LANSING, MI – Planning to hit the beach this summer?. Anyone who answered yes will want to be aware of a new policy the Department of Natural Resources is now enforcing. Initially proposed in 2021, the update to the Michigan’s Land Use Order (Section 5.1.6) allows the DNR to prevent, and potentially fine, anyone who enters water from a state-managed beach when risks to human health and safety are present.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Michigan drivers can now buy digital license plates for their cars

(FOX 2) - If there's any piece of a car that experiences little change over the decades, it's the license plate. But that's about to change. The Michigan Secretary of State says drivers can now purchase digital license plates for their vehicle. Currently, the company Reviver is the one of the few businesses selling the option.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reuters#Politics Local
9&10 News

School-related Threat Lands Teen in Grand Traverse County Jail

Another school threat in northern Michigan, and now a teenager is facing charges for his threat against classmates at a Traverse City school. The teenager, from Benzie County, is in jail after new threats he allegedly made over the weekend, which caused several schools to go into a “Secure Mode” on Monday. But it’s not the first time, according to investigators.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
wnmufm.org

Soo duo arrested by Trident on meth charges

SAULT STE. MARIE, MI— The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Team arrested two Sault Ste. Marie residents on drug charges Tuesday night. The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office says a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle in the city. It resulted in search warrants being executed on the vehicle and a Soo residence.
SAULT STE. MARIE, MI
Up North Voice

State to begin annual beach monitoring

REGION – Central Michigan District Health Department (CMDHD) is conducting a bathing beach monitoring program of public beaches in the six-county district, which includes Arenac, Clare, Gladwin, Isabella, Osceola, and Roscommon counties. This swimming season will be the 21st consecutive year CMDHD will be monitoring select public beaches. It is also the sixth year in partnership with the Midland County Health Department to assist in monitoring select Midland County beaches. Monitoring consists of weekly water sampling and testing for E. coli, posting results on the State’s BeachGuard website, and posting advisories at beaches with elevated E. coli results. Testing beaches during the swimming season is important to make sure the public is informed of high E. coli levels that pose a greater risk of illness. Beaches posted with an advisory should not be used for swimming until further testing show bacteria levels are within acceptable levels.
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Marketing
WNEM

Lowest-earning counties in Michigan

(Stacker) - Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the GDP has recovered, the first quarter of 2022 was 11% above the fourth quarter of 2019.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Saginaw Man Dies in Ogemaw County Car Crash

A 63-year-old Saginaw man died Monday after crashing his car on M-33 in Ogemaw County, according to Michigan State Police. MSP West Branch Post troopers say the driver lost control of his pickup while going around a curve on M-33 near Heath Road. His pickup rolled after entering the ditch, and the driver was ejected.
OGEMAW COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Teen sextortion cases on the rise in SE Michigan

FOX 2 - The Better Business Bureau is sending out a scam alert for online sextortion targeting and hurting Michigan teens. Teens are being conned into sending compromising photos of themselves naked to strangers they meet online, who then use them for blackmail. "A teenager gets a friend request online...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Lisa Marie Knight vanished 10 years ago and Michigan State Police believe someone knows what happened

ALPENA COUNTY, Mich. – Lisa Marie Knight has been missing for a decade. Knight, a 29-year-old mother from Alpena County was last seen on June 8, 2012. Michigan State Police have investigated tips that have come from as far as other countries, but Knight has never been found. Investigators believe she is likely dead and that someone has information as to how and why she died.

Comments / 0

Community Policy