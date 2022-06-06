Reuters investigation finds Roscommon County and Richfield Township officials allowed illegal access to voting equipment

REGION – Central Michigan District Health Department (CMDHD) is conducting a bathing beach monitoring program of public beaches in the six-county district, which includes Arenac, Clare, Gladwin, Isabella, Osceola, and Roscommon counties. This swimming season will be the 21st consecutive year CMDHD will be monitoring select public beaches. It is also the sixth year in partnership with the Midland County Health Department to assist in monitoring select Midland County beaches. Monitoring consists of weekly water sampling and testing for E. coli, posting results on the State’s BeachGuard website, and posting advisories at beaches with elevated E. coli results. Testing beaches during the swimming season is important to make sure the public is informed of high E. coli levels that pose a greater risk of illness. Beaches posted with an advisory should not be used for swimming until further testing show bacteria levels are within acceptable levels.

MIDLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 2 HOURS AGO