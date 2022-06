This week on New Mexico in Focus, New Mexico voters had their say at the polls this week. Our Line opinion panel breaks down all the big winners and losers from Tuesday’s Primary Election. They also assess some of the key races for the upcoming General Election now that the races are set. The panelists also discuss the lingering threat of flooding in parts of the state, in the wake of this summer’s devastating wildfire season.

ELECTIONS ・ 7 HOURS AGO