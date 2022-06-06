ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks EDGE Tyreke Smith could earn himself key role in rookie year

By Liz Mathews
 3 days ago
By most accounts, the Seattle Seahawks had a successful NFL draft this year and not only in the higher rounds. There is a solid chance a player or two drafted late could make a real impact this season.

Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports analyzed all 32 teams around the league, scouring for the late-round picks who could earn themselves roles in their rookie seasons. For Seattle, Trapasso selected fifth-round EDGE, Tyreke Smith.

“Smith was one of the most NFL-ready rushers in the entire draft class,” Trapasso writes. “I really believe that. From his size, length, bend, and most importantly veteran-caliber collection of pass-rushing moves, he had no business being available in the fifth round.”

“Seattle selected Boye Mafe in Round 2, so he’ll likely be the first priority for offensive lines to game plan to stop, but Smith is ready to hit the ground running, particularly as a pass-rusher, and will,” Trapasso asserted.

Smith, Mafe and the rest of the rookies will get their first real shot against the veterans this week when mandatory minicamp kicks off on Tuesday.

