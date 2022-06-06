ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, WV

Ivy Terrace kicks off Thursday with Ryan Cain and the Ables

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TpeWY_0g2FO2Di00

Carnegie Hall begins the 2022 Ivy Terrace Concert Series this Thursday, June 9, at 6:30 p.m. with Ryan Cain and the Ables, authentic rockabilly and honky-tonk from the hills of West Virginia.

Concerts take place outside on Carnegie Hall’s Ivy Terrace as attendees watch from the expansive lawn in front of New River Community and Technical College. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket and pack a picnic to enjoy live music. All Ivy Terrace concerts are free and open to the public.

Ryan Cain is a West Virginia native musician who has traveled the East Coast for more than 20 years performing early rock ‘n’ roll hits and his original material.

Exciting live performances have gained Ryan Cain and the Ables a large fan base of all ages that grows every day. Cain’s 2012 album “My Pistol Rides Shotgun,” was critically acclaimed and was nominated for an Ameripolitan Award for “Best New Rockabilly Album.” Singles from that album went on to earn a spot in a NASCAR/Mobil 1 Oil advertisement campaign, while another track was used in the CW’s hit series “Supernatural.” With the release of his 2016 album, “Cupid and the Devil,” Cain reached new personal artistic heights – a real “musician’s choice.”

In 2020, Cain teamed up with pianist, Matt Jordan, whose repertoire includes touring with Reverend Horton Heat and Lee Rocker of the Stray Cats; and Clint Lewis on upright bass, the immensely talented Mountain Stage veteran who also toured internationally with The Wild Rumpus.

Mark your calendars and get excited about this summer in Lewisburg. The 2022 Carnegie Hall Ivy Terrace Concert Series is a “must do” for visitors and locals alike. Concerts may be canceled due to inclement weather, so Follow and Like Carnegie Hall’s Facebook page for updates. For more information, visit www.carnegiehallwv.org or call 304-645-7917.

The post Ivy Terrace kicks off Thursday with Ryan Cain and the Ables appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

The City of Princeton Announces Summer Jam at City Park

PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Princeton is proud to announce that Summer Jam at City Park will be taking place every Thursday of this season from 6pm to 9pm. This public event, organized by Floyd Ricks, is an opportunity for local musicians to come out and share their talent with the community.
PRINCETON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Kanawha Valley legend Robert Alexander dead at 64

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — Former WVU football standout Robert Alexander was found dead in his home Tuesday night. He was 64. St. Albans Mayor Scott James confirmed to MetroNews that police and emergency personnel were called to Alexander’s St. Albans home after he was found unresponsive by a family member.
SAINT ALBANS, WV
Metro News

Former Mountaineer Robert Alexander dead at 64

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — Former WVU football standout Robert Alexander was found dead in his home Tuesday night. He was 64. St. Albans Mayor Scott James confirmed to MetroNews that police and emergency personnel were called to Alexander’s St. Albans home after he was found unresponsive by a family member.
SAINT ALBANS, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lewisburg, WV
State
West Virginia State
WVNS

Local Juneteenth event comes back to Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–Juneteenth is a day set aside to recognize and celebrate the ending of slavery in the United States. Residents in Bluefield plan to celebrate for two days. The second annual Freedom and Heritage Celebration plans to commemorate African American heritage. All of the fun starts on Monday, June 20 featuring a DJ, food […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WOWK 13 News

Memorial Tunnel mushrooms ready to be enjoyed at Charleston restaurants

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Mushrooms grown in a repurposed, historical tunnel in the Southern West Virginia mountains are being harvested for distribution to local businesses and restaurants. “This week, we’re really, really excited to announce that we have our very first harvest,” said Hernshaw Farms CEO George Patterson. “So this one will be going […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

Buckhannon BBQ joint closing soon

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Oink’s BBQ in Buckhannon will be closing by the end of the month. In a Facebook post Wednesday, the owner announced that personal health issues have forced the closure, and that while the restaurant will shut its doors by the end of the month, the exact date isn’t known yet. “I am […]
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNS

Food Truck Frenzy returns to Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Princeton’s third annual Food Truck Frenzy is set to return later this month. The Chuck Mathena Center, Community Connections, Inc. and Mountain Event Promotions are joining together to host the third annual Food Truck Frenzy & Festival. The festival will be held outside of the Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton on June 25, […]
PRINCETON, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Jordan
Person
Lee Rocker
Lootpress

Horror icons coming to Fayette County

OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Local establishment RetroReset Video Games & Collectibles has announced that two big-screen horror icons will be coming to West Virginia. Paul Taylor – known for his portrayal of Pinhead in Hellraiser: Judgment, from the Hellraiser film franchise – was announced Tuesday to have been confirmed as a guest at the Oak Hill location.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

140 golfers attend Bunkers Open fundraiser

GLADE SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) – Glade Springs Resort helped to tee off a popular fundraiser today. 140 golfers flooded Glade Springs Resort for the Bunkers Open today, June 7, 2022. The Bunkers Open event is held annually to raise money for the Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce. Local businesses helped sponsor the event like Poling Wealth. […]
GLADE SPRINGS, WV
Lootpress

Rainelle’s fourth annual Down on the Farm Festival announced

RAINELLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The town of Rainelle announced details Tuesday regarding its fourth annual Down on the Farm Festival. The event, which will feature various activities, entertainment, food, and vendors, will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Rainelle City Park. Residents are encouraged to bring along...
RAINELLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

Joshua Phillips Trial Day 2: Recap

UPDATE (4:10 p.m.) Court has recessed for the day and will resume Wednesday, June 8 for day three of the trial. The state says its next witness, who will be called to the stand in the morning, will be a lengthy testimony. UPDATE (3:53 p.m.) Video from Officer Johnson’s bodycam and dashcam from Dec. 1, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Terrace#Inclement Weather#Nascar#Cw
Metro News

West Virginia charter schools anticipate about 1,500 students this fall

West Virginia’s first charter schools continue moving toward opening this fall, with about 1,500 students anticipated for four schools. That translates to about $9 million to $11 million in state support, said Adam Kissel, chairman of the West Virginia Professional Charter Schools Board. “That compares to the other 99...
EDUCATION
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha County, Fayette County, and several others will comprise the Mobile Food Pantry schedule for the upcoming week. Mountaineer Food Bank announced Monday that distribution times...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Music
WVNS

Color the River returns for 2022

PENCE SPRINGS, WV (WVNS)– It’s almost time to color the river! Second Saturdays is once again hosting the Color the River float, so grab your tube, your kayak, or your favorite floaty and get ready to enjoy a float down the Greenbrier River. The event kicks off Saturday, June 11 with registration beginning at 9 […]
PENCE SPRINGS, WV
WTRF- 7News

Body found in West Virginia on creek embankment

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched today, Monday June 6 at 11:45a.m., to the Caldwell area after receiving a report of a body found. On the embankment of Howard’s Creek, along Camp Ann Bailey Road, the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Team processed the scene and were able to retrieve […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
311K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy