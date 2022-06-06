Ivy Terrace kicks off Thursday with Ryan Cain and the Ables

Carnegie Hall begins the 2022 Ivy Terrace Concert Series this Thursday, June 9, at 6:30 p.m. with Ryan Cain and the Ables, authentic rockabilly and honky-tonk from the hills of West Virginia.

Concerts take place outside on Carnegie Hall’s Ivy Terrace as attendees watch from the expansive lawn in front of New River Community and Technical College. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket and pack a picnic to enjoy live music. All Ivy Terrace concerts are free and open to the public.

Ryan Cain is a West Virginia native musician who has traveled the East Coast for more than 20 years performing early rock ‘n’ roll hits and his original material.

Exciting live performances have gained Ryan Cain and the Ables a large fan base of all ages that grows every day. Cain’s 2012 album “My Pistol Rides Shotgun,” was critically acclaimed and was nominated for an Ameripolitan Award for “Best New Rockabilly Album.” Singles from that album went on to earn a spot in a NASCAR/Mobil 1 Oil advertisement campaign, while another track was used in the CW’s hit series “Supernatural.” With the release of his 2016 album, “Cupid and the Devil,” Cain reached new personal artistic heights – a real “musician’s choice.”

In 2020, Cain teamed up with pianist, Matt Jordan, whose repertoire includes touring with Reverend Horton Heat and Lee Rocker of the Stray Cats; and Clint Lewis on upright bass, the immensely talented Mountain Stage veteran who also toured internationally with The Wild Rumpus.

Mark your calendars and get excited about this summer in Lewisburg. The 2022 Carnegie Hall Ivy Terrace Concert Series is a “must do” for visitors and locals alike. Concerts may be canceled due to inclement weather, so Follow and Like Carnegie Hall’s Facebook page for updates. For more information, visit www.carnegiehallwv.org or call 304-645-7917.

