Lewisburg, WV

Carnegie Hall June calendar of events

By WV Daily News
 2 days ago
Thursday, June 9: Ryan Cain and the Ables – Carnegie Hall’s Ivy Terrace Concert Series kicks off with Ryan Cain and the Ables, authentic rockabilly and honky-tonk from the hills of West Virginia.

Thursday, June 23: River Drivers – Carnegie Hall’s Ivy Terrace Concert Series continues with Philadelphia-based Celtic-tinged folk rock collective River Drivers.

Ivy Terrace Concerts take place outside in front of Carnegie Hall and are free to the public. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket and pack a picnic. Concerts are over at 8 p.m.

Rotating Galleries:

Old Stone Room Gallery – Misty Walkup art exhibit.

Museum Gallery – Nima Shahab Shahmir art exhibit.

Lobby Gallery – Eddie “Spaghetti” Maier Art Exhibit.

Carnegie Hall Galleries are open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission and open to the public. Runs through June 24

Permanent Exhibit:

Arts from the Ashes: The History of Carnegie Hall – The exhibit features memorabilia, photographs, artifacts and more of Carnegie Hall since its construction in 1901. Located on the second floor. Free admission.

For more information about events or exhibits, visit carnegiehallwv.org, call 304-645-7917, or stop by 611 Church Street, Lewisburg, WV.

