Feds To Review Environmental Impact Of Proposed Offshore Maryland Wind Energy Project

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 2 days ago
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The U.S. Department of the Interior announced Monday it will conduct an environmental review of US Wind’s proposed wind farm project off the shore of Maryland.

If approved, the state’s very first wind farm would be about 11 miles off the shore of Ocean City, with construction expected to begin by the end of 2023.

US Wind CEO Jeff Grybowski told WJZ last year there are only a couple of offshore turbines in existence off the coast of the United States currently, something his company hopes to change.

“We have enough room offshore for well over 100 turbines,” Grybowski said. “All of those turbines would produce the amount of power you would see in a big traditional power plant.”

The development and construction phases of the project could support up to an estimated 2,679 jobs annually over seven years, federal officials said. The department’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management will publish a Notice of Intent this week to review the company’s construction plan.

The publication of the Notice of Intent opens a 30-day public comment period. But some are already voicing their opinions on the project.

Some Ocean City officials say they support offshore wind farms, but would rather this one be set up at least 30 miles offshore so it can’t blemish the resort town’s horizon.

“It’s the size and distance from shore that are a concern for the town of Ocean City,” Mayor Rick Meehan told WJZ last year. “They’re now immense structures, they will be the tallest structures in the state of Maryland… they will dominate the horizon.”

The bureau will hold three virtual public scoping meetings to inform the preparation of the Environmental Impact Statement on the following dates and times:

  • Tuesday, June 21, at 5 p.m.
  • Thursday, June 23, at 5 p.m.
  • Monday, June 27, at 1 p.m.

Details to join the meetings can be found here .

IN THIS ARTICLE
