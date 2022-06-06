Red Hat Society to Hold Monthly Meeting in Melvin on June 7

Bonnie Brook, age 80 of Brady, passed away on May 26, 2022 at her home. Bonnie was born on September 30, 1941 in Brady, Texas to Tommy and Helene Brook. Bonnie went to school at Brady High School. She also attended Texas Tech University. She worked a while at the Gibson Pharmacy but most of her years she spent as a homemaker. While attending Brady High School, Bonnie was very active in various clubs and activities and received special honors. The honor that she cherished most was being Valedictorian of her senior class, the Class of 1960. She was also a Cheerleader, voted Most Beautiful, and The Bulldog (Annual) from Art Staff.

