Celtics champ Cedric Maxwell says Draymond Green's play in Game 2 would have gotten him 'knocked the (expletive) out' in the 1980s

By Justin Quinn
 3 days ago
AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

When Gary Payton Sr. was asked about the Golden State Warriors and what caused such radically different outcomes between Games 1 and 2 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, he had a simple response.

“The difference was that they just got into them,” Payton Sr. said. “They got into them and made them make turnovers.”

Celtics broadcaster and alumnus Cedric Maxwell felt the need to answer Payton — whose son Gary II helped force some of those turnovers — regarding Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green’s controversial play in Game 2.

“Let me just say this to you, and I am going to be as clear as I can,” Maxwell said. “That (expletive) Draymond was doing? During the 1980s, he’d (have) got knocked the (expletive) out.”

Both Payton and Maxwell weighed in on the Warriors’ Game 2 win after the dust had settled at Chase Center Sunday. Check out the clip embedded below to hear more of what they had to say about the series-tying victory for the Dubs.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 59

cha'go jim
3d ago

Cedric Maxwell got it exactly right two of the warriors were throwing their weight around and got away with it especially after the lakers suffered and many others the season of injuries!!! it’s hard to believe the referees can’t see what the viewers see.. the last thing needed is enough referees on the floor and in the video room to make the playoffs free from suspicious gaming

Reply(7)
17
Mike Randall
3d ago

It depends on who might try to knock him out. a lot of people just don't know how to fight with their hands, when I grew up we had to know how to use our hands.

Reply(3)
16
Marc Thomas
3d ago

Just like the players in the 80's would try to knock him out he would have the same opportunity. heck ya'll was scared of a 5"8 guard by the name of Calvin Murphy remember 🤣

Reply(1)
6
