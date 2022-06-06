ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sources close to PM Johnson believe he has won confidence vote – BBC

By Syndicated Content
wkzo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – The BBC reported on Monday that sources close to British...

wkzo.com

The Independent

Boris Johnson booed as he arrives for Queen’s jubilee service at St Paul’s

Boris Johnson faces the task of persuading Conservative MPs he can still lead his party into the next general election, despite being booed by the crowd outside the Queen’s platinum jubilee service.In a new humiliation for the prime minister, desperately trying to stave off a no-confidence vote, he was met with a loud chorus of boos, jeers and whistles as he walked up the steps of St Paul’s Cathedral with his wife Carrie on Friday.BBC presenter Jane Hill noted that there was “substantial amount” of booing as Mr Johnson entered the cathedral, and the PM was also heckled as...
POLITICS
The Independent

US won’t agree UK trade deal if Boris Johnson ‘discards’ protocol, says Speaker Pelosi

The US Congress will not agree to a free trade deal with the UK if Boris Johnson plunges ahead with a plan to “discard” the Northern Ireland Protocol, Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said.The leader of the US House of Representatives said it was “deeply concerning” the British government was planning to unilaterally end protocol checks previously agreed with the EU.Ms Pelosi said she had previously told Mr Johnson and foreign secretary Liz Truss that if they choose to “undermine” the Good Friday Agreement, then Congress “cannot and will not support a bilateral free trade agreement with the UK”.Mr Johnson...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Sir Roger Gale would be ‘surprised’ if Boris Johnson still prime minister by end of Autumn

Sir Roger Gale has suggested he will be “surprised” if Boris Johnson is still prime minister by the end of Autumn.He also claimed the rebellion was “much greater” than expected, after Mr Johnson on Monday survived a confidence vote, receiving the support of 211 Conservative MPs (59 per cent).“I will be surprised if this prime minister is still in Downing Street by the end of the Autumn,” Mr Gale said.“There are significant problems down the road.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Boris Johnson no-confidence vote – live: PM survives, but 148 Tory MPs vote against himOnly Boris Johnson would try to carry on after a vote like thisWho could replace Boris Johnson as PM? The latest odds
U.K.
The Independent

Sir Keir Starmer set to visit Dublin and Belfast amid NI Protocol row

Sir Keir Starmer will meet with Irish political leaders in Dublin on Thursday, with the ongoing row over post-Brexit arrangements for Northern Ireland expected to dominate discussions.The Labour leader arrived in Dublin on Wednesday evening for a dinner with the British-Irish Chamber, before meeting President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Micheal Martin on Thursday.His first visit to Ireland as Labour leader comes as the UK Government proposes controversial legislation to override the Northern Ireland Protocol.Sir Keir, who will visit Belfast as part of the trip, will also meet with Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe.The...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: Boris Johnson won his vote of confidence by a smaller margin than you might think

Boris Johnson won Monday night’s vote of confidence by 211 votes to 148. At first glance, this seems like a fairly commanding win – and I mean “at first glance”.When comparing the size of two numbers, we are taught to look at the first digits of the numbers first. If two numbers have the same number of digits, the one with the larger digit in the leftmost column is the bigger of the two. To determine whether Boris Johnson is staying or going we simply need to register that the two in the hundreds column of the for votes is...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s ex-girlfriend says post-confidence vote climate ‘must be hell for him’

Boris Johnson’s ex-girlfriend has suggested the feeling in the Conservative Party following Monday’s confidence vote “must be hell for him”.Petronella Wyatt appeared on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday (8 June) and also called the prime minister “surprisingly thin-skinned” and “surprisingly sensitive”.“I think he has a very soft core and I think this will be absolute hell for him in private,” Ms Wyatt said.“He’s a bit of an enigma and I think people have the wrong impression of him, They think he’s a hard shell and a hard man when he’s surprisingly vulnerable.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
POLITICS
The Independent

Labour MP asks Boris Johnson how country can trust him if 148 Tory backbenchers don’t

A Labour MP has questioned how the country is expected to trust Boris Johnson when 41 per cent of the Conservative Party does not.Angela Eagle was cheered as she made her comments at the beginning of PMQs on Wednesday, the first exchange since the prime minister survived a confidence vote.“If 148 of his own backbenchers don’t trust him, why on earth should the country?” she asked.Mr Johnson responded by thanking Ms Eagle for her question and joked that his political career has “barely begun”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More John Rentoul: Boris Johnson is holed below the waterlineJohnson could face second confidence vote ‘within six months’- liveFears PM will go tough on Brexit to rally Tories after confidence vote
POLITICS
The Independent

Keir Starmer says he can’t tell if Tories were ‘cheering or booing’ as PM entered Commons

Keir Starmer said that he could not tell whether Boris Johnson was greeted with boos or cheers as he entered the House of Commons for Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday (8 June), after surviving a confidence vote earlier in the week.The Labour leader made a reference to the reception the prime minister received as he arrived at the national service of thanksgiving for the Queen’s platinum jubilee last Friday.Johnson won the votes of 211 Conservative MPs (59%) to remain in office.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
POLITICS
Reuters

UK's Gove says would not challenge PM Johnson for leadership

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - Senior British minister Michael Gove said on Thursday that he had no plans to challenge Prime Minister Boris Johnson for the leadership. "Oh God no!" he told Sky News when asked about potentially running against Johnson for leadership of the Conservative Party. Johnson narrowly won...
POLITICS
BBC

Douglas Ross has not called for Boris Johnson confidence vote

Douglas Ross has not re-submitted his letter of no confidence in the prime minister, BBC Scotland understands. Boris Johnson will face a vote of confidence in his leadership later, after a number of Conservative MPs said they no longer wanted him to carry on. However, the Scottish Conservative leader -...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory forced out as Foreign Office adviser over Boris Johnson criticism

A Conservative peer has been forced out as a Foreign Office adviser after branding Boris Johnson a “liability” and urging him to resign.Baroness Morrissey said the Prime Minister had shown no contrition after he survived a vote of no confidence despite 148 Tory MPs voting for him to go.The financier, who was lead non-executive director at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), said Mr Johnson will be “damaging” to the party.It was understood Foreign Secretary Liz Truss was outraged by the adviser’s comments and instructed the FCDO’s top civil servant Sir Philip Barton to sack her.A source close to...
POLITICS
BBC

Boris Johnson vows to get on with being prime minister

Boris Johnson has said he is determined to "get on" with his job, in his first Commons appearance since surviving a confidence vote in his leadership. Amid testy exchanges at Prime Minister's Questions, Labour MP Dame Angela Eagle told Mr Johnson he was loathed and should resign. But the prime...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ian Blackford attacks Boris Johnson over Scottish independence during PMQs exchange

Ian Blackford criticised Boris Johnson over Scottish independence during Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday (8 June), calling him a "lame duck" prime minister and said he would stand "shoulder to shoulder" with Nicola Sturgeon to take his nation to independence.Johnson thanked Blackford for his "characteristic warm words" and said that the SNP leader was the glue keeping the United Kingdom together. Accusing Johnson of behaving like the black knight in Monty Python, Blackford repeated his calls for the PM to resign. Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
U.K.
The Independent

Poll predicts heavy Tory by-election loss amid reports PM faces leadership test

New polling has indicated that the Conservatives are in for a crushing defeat in the Wakefield by-election amid reports Boris Johnson could face a vote on his future as soon as next week.The Prime Minister secured his majority of about 80 seats at the 2019 general election off the back of scalps in the so-called Red Wall – traditional Labour supporting areas in the North of England, the Midlands and Wales which voted Tory, inspired by Mr Johnson’s promise of delivering Brexit.But with Wakefield scheduled to go to the polls on June 23 to elect a new MP after former...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

William Hague: Boris Johnson has been rejected and should exit No 10

Former Conservative leader William Hague says Boris Johnson has experienced a “greater level of rejection” than any of his predecessors and should quit the premiership.Tory MPs voted by 211 to 148 in support of the Prime Minister as part of a confidence vote which has left him wounded.“While Johnson has survived the night, the damage done to his premiership is severe,” Lord Hague wrote in The Times.Deep inside, he should recognise that, and turn his mind to getting out in a way that spares party and country such agonies and uncertaintiesLord Hague“Words have been said that cannot be retracted, reports...
POLITICS

