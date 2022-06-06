Sources close to PM Johnson believe he has won confidence vote – BBC

Former Conservative leader William Hague says Boris Johnson has experienced a “greater level of rejection” than any of his predecessors and should quit the premiership.Tory MPs voted by 211 to 148 in support of the Prime Minister as part of a confidence vote which has left him wounded.“While Johnson has survived the night, the damage done to his premiership is severe,” Lord Hague wrote in The Times.Deep inside, he should recognise that, and turn his mind to getting out in a way that spares party and country such agonies and uncertaintiesLord Hague“Words have been said that cannot be retracted, reports...
