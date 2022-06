Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. A Michigan prosecutor says he will announce on Thursday whether charges will be filed in the death of Patrick Lyoya, the Black motorist who was shot in the back of the head by a Grand Rapids police officer in April. Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker would only say that he would disclose his “charging decision” at an afternoon news conference in Grand Rapids. Video shows 26-year-old Lyoya was killed by Grand Rapids Officer Christopher Schurr after a traffic stop.

DETROIT, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO