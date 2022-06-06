Casey White's lawyers reveal potential defense in his escape from Alabama jail
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — Lawyers have revealed a potential defense for an Alabama prisoner who walked out of jail with a corrections official,...www.wvtm13.com
I agree with both of you. Logically he can't be held for escape when he was in the presence with the corrections officer that walked him out of the jail. but this is Alabama, and there isn't very much logic used around here 🙄🙄
He will beat the escape charge. An inmate cannot have a consensual relationship with a CO.
