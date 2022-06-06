ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Casey White's lawyers reveal potential defense in his escape from Alabama jail

By The Associated Press
wvtm13.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — Lawyers have revealed a potential defense for an Alabama prisoner who walked out of jail with a corrections official,...

www.wvtm13.com

Comments / 5

The Lost One
2d ago

I agree with both of you. Logically he can't be held for escape when he was in the presence with the corrections officer that walked him out of the jail. but this is Alabama, and there isn't very much logic used around here 🙄🙄

Reply
3
JustTheTip
2d ago

He will beat the escape charge. An inmate cannot have a consensual relationship with a CO.

Reply
6
Related
WRBL News 3

Suspect in Alabama murder arrested near Canadian border

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — A man wanted in a gunshot killing that occurred last year in Alabama has been arrested in Minnesota, police said Wednesday. More News from WRBL Javontae Mitchell, 18, was captured last week near the Canadian border by federal marshals, said Lt. Ray Blanks of the Selma Police Department. He is awaiting extradition back to […]
SELMA, AL
kvrr.com

Man Wanted In Alabama Murder Captured In Minnesota

SELMA, AL (AP/KVRR) — A man wanted in a gunshot murder last year in Alabama has been arrested in Minnesota. Police in Selma, Alabama say 18-year-old Javontae Mitchell was captured last week near the Canadian border by federal marshals. Authorities did not give an exact location of his arrest.
SELMA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama#Lawyers#Attorneys
alabamanews.net

Wanted Selma Murder Suspect Captured in Minnesota

From the West Alabama Newsroom– — U.S. Marshals capture a wanted Selma murder suspect in Minnesota — about ten miles from the Canadian border. Eighteen year old Javontae Mitchell is now awaiting extradition back to Alabama. A grand jury indicted Mitchell for the murder of 26 year...
SELMA, AL
weisradio.com

Parole Decisions for Thursday, May 26, 2022

The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles held 27 parole hearings Thursday, May 26, granting four paroles and denying 23. The Board continued three hearings to a later date. The Board also held 12 hearings on requests for pardons, granting five and denying seven. Parole Hearings. Grant: 4. Deny: 23.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Bomb threat email targets homes, offices of Alabama officials

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway by the FBI after multiple media outlets across the state received a bomb threat email Tuesday indicating explosive devices had been planted at the homes and offices of multiple state officials, among others. The email, with the subject line “We placed bombs...
MONTGOMERY, AL
KTBS

Texas couple surrenders in Shelby County

CENTER, Texas -- A Shelby County, Texas couple wanted for over a month for a sex-related offense are in custody. Jimmy Moore 58, and Wanda Moore 46, of Huxley, Texas, surrendered to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office Tuesday. Each is charged with prohibited sexual contact, which is a felony 3 offense in Texas.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
WKRG News 5

Alligator hunting season approaching: How to get Alabama tags

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Alabama alligator hunters can now apply for alligator possession tags for the hunting season that begins in August, according to the Alabama Department of Natural Resources website. Hunters in southwest Alabama will get more tags than hunters in any other of the state’s five zones. Hunters in the southwest Alabama zone […]
The Associated Press

Defense attorneys in Florida school shooting try to withdraw

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The public defenders representing Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz tried to withdraw from his death penalty trial Monday after the judge ordered them to move forward with jury selection even though one member of their five-member team is sick with COVID-19. Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer rejected the withdrawal motion by Cruz’s lead attorney, Melisa McNeill. The defense then filed a motion asking Scherer to remove herself from the case, accusing her of being biased against Cruz. Scherer dismissed the request.
FLORIDA STATE
Nick 97.5

Single Alabama Mom Gets A Huge Surprise She Calls A Miracle

Jada wrote. "I’m a single mom who went back to college and graduated in 2017. I was finally able to purchase a home for me and my son, Brock, in 2019. So it’s always been a special thing for us. Along the way, we have seen struggles, but God has always provided in every way.

Comments / 0

Community Policy