Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

 2 days ago

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery fell 37 cents to $118.50 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for August delivery fell 21 cents to $119.51 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery fell 6 cents to $4.19 a gallon. July heating oil rose 8 cents to $4.36 a gallon. July natural gas rose 80 cents to $9.32 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $6.50 to $1,843.70 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 18 cents to $22.09 an ounce and July copper fell 4 cents to $4.43 a pound.

The dollar rose to 132.01 Japanese yen from 130.85 yen. The euro fell to $1.0691 from $1.0720.

All a part of the "great reset" Us peasant's wil own nothing and be happy. One has to ask how much control/money does a person need/want? We all are born and we all die. Most of us really just want a decent life and live fairly comfortable.

