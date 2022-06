US racing expert Peter Fornatale previews Saturday night's Belmont Stakes - live on Sky Sports Racing - where Kentucky Derby hero Rich Strike returns. The Belmont Stakes is here, the third jewel in American racing's Triple Crown. While no horses will compete in all three legs this year, there are some excellent storylines as Rich Strike attempts to prove his 80/1 win in the Kentucky Derby was not a fluke, and Nest attempts to become just the fourth filly in the history of the race to get to the winners' circle.

SPORTS ・ 20 HOURS AGO