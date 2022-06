#3 Oregon State vs. #14 Auburn: Super Regional Preview. Auburn is a very talented baseball team that seems to be getting hot at just the right time, scoring over 50 runs during their three games as they swept the Auburn regional (3-0). Southeastern Louisiana, Florida State and UCLA did not put up much resistance. Auburn fans were rooting hard for Vanderbilt on Monday though in hopes of hosting a Super Regional. Instead they will make the long trek to Corvallis. Auburn has been almost unbeatable at home posting a record of 25-9, but have looked less confident on the road going 10-8 in true road games. The teams are remarkably close in terms of statistics. Just take a look below at a few of the big ones:

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO