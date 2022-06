The provisions passed in committee as part of the Water Resources Development Act of 2022 and the House will vote on the bill as soon as tomorrow. WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) announced that the House will debate the Water Resources Development Act of 2022 (WRDA) tomorrow, which contains her provisions authorizing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to conduct studies on a secondary drinking water source and additional drinking water storage capability for the District of Columbia, swimming in the Potomac and Anacostia rivers in D.C., and flooding in the Federal Triangle area of D.C. The House will vote on the bill as soon as tomorrow.

