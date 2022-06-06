ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

As session ends, Edwards won’t veto transgender athlete bill

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers wrapped up their 2022 regular legislative session ahead of the 6 p.m. deadline for adjournment Monday.

There was less drama than in past sessions because lawmakers wrapped up work on the state budget in May, avoiding last minute debates and down-to-the-wire votes.

A couple of high-profile bills died in the final hours. A proposal to arm volunteer teachers and school administrators to combat school shootings never got a needed Senate vote. A measure allowing lawmakers to more easily end health emergencies declared by governors also failed.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said he was pleased with the session overall,and praised a budget that includes more money for higher education, elementary and secondary school teacher pay raises and transportation infrastructure.

“Overall I’m very happy with the work that was accomplished this session,” Edwards said.

GUNS

It appeared for a while that lawmakers would again pass legislation to do away with the need for a permit to carry a concealed weapon. A bill to do so passed the House and was awaiting action in the Senate. But the bill’s progress slowed as the national gun debate raged anew after the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers. A Senate committee converted the bill to one allowing the arming of teachers and school administrators who volunteer to provide security in addition to their regular duties. The language doing away with permits — an idea Edwards vetoed in 2021 — was excised. The revamped bill was pending on the Senate floor as the session neared its end.

ABORTION

If a highly anticipated Supreme Court decision reverses the Roe v. Wade ruling that established abortion rights, Louisiana law will subject doctors or others who perform abortions to as many as 10 years in prison under legislation approved in the session. Two Democrats who are opposed to their party’s longtime support for abortion rights are key to the bill becoming law, including Sen. Katrina Jackson of Monroe, the bill’s author. Edwards was expected to sign it into law, although he stressed last week that he wanted to study it first.

Although the bill enhances penalties, Edwards noted, it was largely designed to “harmonize” laws already on the books making abortion illegal in the event Roe v. Wade is overturned. He said last week that he would prefer that the bill had exceptions for rape and incest victims but added that there are no such exceptions in current law and a veto of Jackson’s bill would not change that.

BUDGET

Work on the state’s $39 billion operating budget and related bills wrapped up on May 19. The legislation includes a $1,500 annual raise for teachers with a $750 raise for support workers. It also will direct $300 million toward a proposed new Mississippi River Bridge in the Baton Rouge area.

At a post-session news conference, Edwards also praised increases for early childhood education and higher education spending that includes money for faculty pay raises and deferred maintenance on buildings.

TRANSGENDER ATHLETES

Edwards said he won’t veto a bill to keep transgender women and girls in Louisiana from competing on college and K-12 female athletic teams — even though he opposes it. He vetoed a similar bill last year and an override effort fell two votes short in the House. This year, he said, it’s clear that a veto would be overridden. But he stressed that he still believes there is no need for the measure, which he called “mean-spiritied” earlier this year.

“Whether it’s intended or not the effect is to send a strong message to at least some of these young people that they shouldn’t be who they think they are, who they believe they are, who they know that they are,” Edwards said.

PANDEMIC ISSUES

Lawmakers wanting more say over any future governors’ emergency powers failed to pass a bill spelling out how either chamber of the Legislature, with petitions signed by a majority of its members, could end public health emergency declarations by future governors. It would have fine-tuned existing law that has been challenged in court by opponents who say it is unconstitutional to grant a single legislative body such power.

Approved in the final hours was action on a bill making government entities and public education institutions liable for civil damages if they deny entry to people based on COVID-19 vaccination status.

CRIMINAL JUSTICE

There was a failed attempt to, in effect, repeal a law passed in 2017 that ended the practice of routinely treating 17-year-old criminal suspects as adults. The Senate-passed legislation died in the House. Some prosecutors say the practice has contributed to a rise in violent crime and proponents of the repeal also point to violence in the state’s youth lockups as a reason to again treat 17-year-olds as adults. Opponents questioned whether the law is behind increased violent crime and worry about the harm that could come to some 17-year-olds in adult lockups.

THE CONFEDERACY

The Legislature approved a bill to erase Robert E. Lee Day and Confederate Memorial Day from a list of Louisiana holidays. Neither of the holidays has been officially observed by state government in years.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

District attorney confirms investigation into governor’s ad

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma County’s top prosecutor confirmed Thursday he’s investigating whether a recent campaign ad by Gov. Kevin Stitt violates state law and ethics rules. David Prater said he launched an investigation after a bipartisan group of House legislators suggested the 30-second ad, titled “...
The Associated Press

Republican South Dakota House candidate withdraws from race

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Republican candidate for the South Dakota House announced Wednesday he is withdrawing his candidacy amid a challenge from his Democratic rival over his eligibility for the race. Logan Manhart, who was running as a Republican for a District 1 House seat, said in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
The Associated Press

Arizona county didn’t accept 18K ballots after 2020 election day

CLAIM: A document dated Nov. 4, 2020, shows that election officials in Maricopa County, Arizona, wrongfully accepted 18,000 ballots after election day in 2020. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. A form used by Maricopa County election officials is being misrepresented as proof that the ballots were accepted after election day. The form is actually a receipt that confirms when early ballots in unopened envelopes — received prior to the deadline on election day — were handed off to a private vendor to be scanned, a spokesperson for the Maricopa County Elections Department told The Associated Press. The CEO of the vendor, Runbeck Election Services, also confirmed the form’s purpose.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bel Edwards
The Associated Press

COVID hits Buttigieg, others who attended Michigan event

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (AP) — At least 15 people who attended a public affairs conference last week on Michigan’s Mackinac Island have tested positive for COVID-19, including U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. The gathering is put on each year by a business group, the Detroit Regional Chamber, and...
The Associated Press

Fowles leads Minnesota into matchup with Washington

Washington Mystics (8-5, 5-4 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (3-9, 1-4 Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Sylvia Fowles leads Minnesota into a matchup against Washington. Fowles is 10th in the WNBA averaging 16.5 points per game. The Lynx have gone 1-3 at home. Minnesota is third in the Western Conference in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Legislature#Guns#Abortion Law#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Senate#House
The Associated Press

Buoys deployed to track for white sharks off Maine coast

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine (AP) — Marine scientists have deployed buoys to provide real-time detection of sharks off the Maine coast for the first time. Scientists have used shark-detecting buoys off both coasts to get an idea of where sharks might come into contact with swimmers. They’ve been used off California and Massachusetts in recent years.
The Associated Press

New Mexico man gets 2 life in prison terms for 2009 murders

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man convicted in a 2009 double homicide case has been sentenced to two consecutive life prison terms. Prosecutors said 49-year-old Robert Chavez’s sentences will run consecutive with previous sentences, including a 26-year prison term for drug trafficking and life in prison plus 21 years for another murder.
ALAMOGORDO, NM
The Associated Press

Montana man dies in apparent fall in Glacier National Park

WEST GLACIER, Mont. (AP) — A 19-year-old western Montana man has died in an apparent fall in Glacier National Park, park officials said Wednesday. A man called park dispatch on Tuesday afternoon to report he had planned to climb Mt. Brown with Winslow Nichols of Columbia Falls, but that they became separated.
The Associated Press

Woman missing, 4 rescued after Montana rafting accident

COLUMBUS, Mont. (AP) — A search has been suspended for a 44-year-old woman who is missing after a weekend rafting accident on a fast-running river in south-central Montana, Stillwater County officials said Monday. Dispatchers received a call reporting an overturned raft on the Stillwater River south of Columbus just...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Navy pilot killed in California desert crash is identified

TRONA, Calif. (AP) — The Navy has made public the identity of a pilot killed in the crash of a fighter jet in the Southern California desert last week. Lt. Richard Bullock was killed Friday afternoon when his F/A-18E Super Hornet went down in the vicinity of the small Mojave Desert community of Trona, Naval Air Forces said in a statement Sunday night. Nobody on the ground was hurt.
The Associated Press

Alaska firefighters battling blaze near 9 structures

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Firefighters on Tuesday were working to contain wildfires that started west of Talkeetna, including one that was near nine structures. The biggest of the three fires was named the Kichatna Fire and was about 0.06 square miles (0.01 square kilometers), said Alaska Division of Forestry spokesperson Sam Harrel.
The Associated Press

3 dead after multiple-vehicle highway crash in Arkansas

MIDWAY, Ark. (AP) — Three people were killed Wednesday after at least a dozen vehicles collided in different spots along heavily-traveled Interstate 30 in southwestern Arkansas, state police officials said. The Arkansas Department of Transportation said the crashes happened just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the eastbound lanes of...
The Associated Press

Fed up Massachusetts gas station owner stops selling fuel

A Massachusetts gas station owner fed up with what he considers attempts by oil companies to fleece customers with outrageously high prices at the pump has stopped selling gas as a protest. Reynold Gladu, who has run Ren’s Mobil Service in downtown Amherst for nearly 50 years, drained his tanks...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

936K+
Followers
452K+
Post
423M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy