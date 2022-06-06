ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RV sparks wildfire off I-17 just north of Sedona exit

By Sedona.biz Staff
 2 days ago

Sedona News UPDATE
Firefighters stop forward progress of Watermelon Fire off I-17 just north of Sedona exit

Firefighters have stopped forward progress of the Watermelon Fire near milepost 303 and are working toward containment of what is now a 25-30 acre wildfire.

North and southbound traffic on I-17 near the wildfire has been stopped, and motorists planning to use I-17 in that area should check https://az511.gov regularly for updates on the status of the interstate.

This will be the final update on the Watermelon Fire unless new and significant information develops.

###

June 5, 2022 – Firefighters are responding to a wildfire 4 miles north of Sedona exit 298, at approximately milepost 303 on the northbound side of Interstate 17.

Reported at 2:50 p.m., the Watermelon Fire began from an RV which caught on fire and spread to Coconino National Forest land. It is currently reported to be five acres with a moderate rate of spread.

Resources on scene include a battalion, Hotshot crew, seven engines, two fire prevention patrol units, a fuels crew and law enforcement officer which comprises about 70 personnel in total.

Motorists traveling north on I-17 should be aware that northbound traffic on I-17 is currently closed. Check https://az511.gov for updates on the status of I-17.

More information will be shared as it is received.

