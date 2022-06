It's been 7 years since the last time Rubber Chicken Theater performed a Chicken Hat Plays. In a press release, the comedy group said they are bringing it back. How the Chicken Hat Plays works is the RCT group gets together and throws around ideas, then picks the who, what, when, where, and why ideas from various hats (hence the name). The script is written for a ten-minute performance which incorporates all the ideas they picked from the hat. Then the next morning directors and actors show up to Harbor City to start production.

DULUTH, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO