ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Alo’s 2 HRs lead Oklahoma past UCLA, into WCWS finals

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 2 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jocelyn Alo hit two homers, including a grand slam, and No. 1 seed Oklahoma beat No. 5 UCLA 15-0...

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho8.com

Oklahoma routs Texas 16-1 in WCWS championship series opener

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jocelyn Alo and Tiare Jennings fueled Oklahoma’s record-setting offensive burst to help the Sooners move a victory away from successfully defending their Women’s College World Series title. Alo and Jennings each hit two home runs and top-seeded Oklahoma rolled past unseeded Texas 16-1 in Game 1 of the best-of-three championship series. Oklahoma set a World Series record with six home runs and matched records for runs and victory margin. Alo and Jennings each have five home runs in the World Series, surpassing the single-series record of four set by several players, including Alo last year. Alo increased her career Division I homer record to 122, and Jennings drove in five runs to set a record for RBIs in a series with 14.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy