ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Brandes on insurance bill: ‘Too little, too late’

By Mark Parker
stpetecatalyst.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Petersburg Sen. Jeff Brandes believes the recently signed property insurance bill could mitigate many of Florida’s problems – if the Legislature passed it in 2019. Brandes, long a vocal proponent for property insurance reform, led the calls for a special session to address the issue in April after lawmakers failed...

stpetecatalyst.com

Comments / 1

Related
10NEWS

Florida’s gun law heads before Supreme Court on Thursday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Florida Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on Thursday challenging a 2011 state law that does not allow city and county officials to pass gun-related regulations. This trial comes just over two weeks after a mass shooting at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde,...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Florida controversial gun law to be reviewed by state Supreme Court

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - In the wake of several recent mass shootings including the school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, gun ownership and restrictions have once again emerged as one of the hottest topics around. On Thursday, the Florida Supreme Court is going to review one of the state’s most controversial firearms...
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

Fried to Veto Constitutional Carry Legislation in Florida if Elected Governor

Fort Lauderdale—During her “Lower Costs, Higher Standards” town hall meeting and press event at the Mt. Harmon AME Church, Agriculture Commissioner and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried was asked if she would veto Republican-led legislative to legalize Constitutional Carry in Florida if she to defeats Gov. Ron DeSantis in the 2022 gubernatorial election.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallahassee, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Government
thewestsidegazette.com

Democratic Black Caucus of Florida Denounces Supreme Court 4 to 1 Ruling, Which Declined to Imposed a Stay on DeSantis -Backed Redistricting Map

Trevor Mallory, President of the Democratic Black Caucus of Florida(DBCF) and its 28 local chapters vehemently disapproved of the recent Florida Supreme Court decision virtually upholding Governor Ron DeSantis’ redistricting map Friday, June 3, 2022. The conservative court’s decision with justices ruling 4 to 1 stated: “At this time,...
FLORIDA STATE
miamitimesonline.com

New prison among $3.13 billion vetoed in state budget

Pointing to a need to further brace the state against a potential recession, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued $3.13 billion in vetoes late last week as he signed a record $109.9 billion budget for the fiscal year that will begin July 1. Last year, DeSantis slashed $1.5 billion in proposed spending.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Robert Samuel Kaplan again files to challenge Joe Gruters

The independent also ran for the Senate seat in 2020. Independent Robert Samuel Kaplan will once again challenge Sen. Joe Gruters for his Sarasota Senate District 22 seat. In what will likely be his last run for public office, Kaplan said he wants to provide an alternative to voters. He plans to run as a fiscal constitutional conservative.
SARASOTA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
click orlando

Everything you need to know to vote by mail in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – More Floridians than ever before are voting by mail. In 2020, more than 4.8 million Floridians voted by mail, 2 million more than the number of people who voted in 2018 and in 2016. [TRENDING: $5 a gallon ‘very real possibility’ as Florida gas prices break...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Florida faces $1.2 million verdict for killing citrus trees

ORLANDO - The owner of a commercial nursery has won a $1.2 million judgment against the Florida Department of Agriculture in the latest verdict against the state agency for destroying citrus trees in the 2000s during an attempt to stop the spread of costly tree diseases. A jury in Orlando last week determined the state agency had destroyed more than 160,000 citrus plants in an effort to stop citrus greening and Gary Mahon deserved the $1.2 million as compensation at fair market value. Mahon's company, Pokey's Lake Gem Citrus Nursery, cultivates fruit trees in Zellwood, Florida. The Department of Agriculture...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Insurance#Insurance Premiums#Car Insurance#Insurance Policies#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Legislature#Toyota
L. Cane

What are the Most Profitable Crops Grown in Florida?

Florida's temperate climate arguably makes it a natural fit for the agriculture industry. According to the Florida Department of Agriculture, Florida is home to 47,400 farms and ranches on around 9.7 million acres of land. Data from the University of Florida indicates that Florida's agriculture and food systems produced nearly $253 billion in sales revenue and more than 2 million jobs in 2018.
spacecoastdaily.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Signed Freedom First Budget to Further FWC’s Mission to Protect Natural Resources

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Governor Ron DeSantis signed the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Freedom First Budget furthering the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s mission to protect Florida’s natural resources and support FWC law enforcement officers. The budget reaffirms Governor DeSantis’ steadfast commitment to natural resource conservation for...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
TheDailyBeast

Trailing Florida Gubernatorial Candidate Quits to Fight for House Seat Instead

State Sen. Annette Taddeo said Monday that she would drop out of the running to become Florida’s next governor, instead switching tack to pursue a Miami-area congressional seat. Taddeo, who announced her gubernatorial candidacy last fall, faltered on the road to the upcoming Democratic primary in August, struggling to establish the funds or polling numbers necessary to be a serious threat to her opponents, Rep. Charlie Crist and commissioner of agriculture Nikki Fried. On Monday, Taddeo said her decision to quit the race was a response to recent mass shootings. “We are at a critical point in our country,” Taddeo told CBS Miami, the first outlet to report her exit. “And frankly, I am not going to stand on the sidelines and not go in there and fight, especially after what we saw in Buffalo and Uvalde.” Taddeo has unsuccessfully run for Congress three times previously. This time around, she will vie for the seat in Florida’s 27th Congressional District with its current occupant, Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R), arguably best-known for her ability to generate wild headlines about “neo-Marxists” in the media.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy