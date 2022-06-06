ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

25th Annual Madison Bike Week is June 6-10

Madison, Wisconsin
 2 days ago

Celebrate with Mayor Rhodes-Conway, Alders and Madison Bikes

Madison Bikes and the City of Madison invite you to attend a short press conference kicking off the 25th annual Bike Week in Madison. Events are planned throughout the city. Events this year feature pop-up bike stations with free treats and bike checks, plus movies, organized bike rides and special Madison Bike Week offers from local businesses.

Press Conference

Date: Tuesday, June 7

Time: 8:00 AM

Location: Madison Municipal Building, 215 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

The press conference will be followed by a short bike ride with Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, Madison Bikes Board Member Robbie Webber, City Alders, City staff and other interested cyclists.

Madison Bike Week celebrates biking to work, school, a park, the library, a restaurant – or riding a bicycle simple to feel the wind blowing. Madison Bike Week is organized by Madison Bikes and the City of Madison. Madison Bike Week is made possible through the generous support from Wheel & Sprocket, MGE and Trek and Madison BCycle. Additional support comes from Black Saddle Bike Shop and Schwinn. For more information and the event calendar visit www.madisonbikes.org/bikeweek.

