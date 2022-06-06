ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Apple’s iOS 16 Update Is a Mixed Bag of Excitement and Boredom

By Andrew Heinzman
reviewgeek.com
 2 days ago

We finally caught a glimpse at iOS 16 during Apple’s WWDC livestream. And by “a glimpse,” I actually mean “a rapid-fire grocery list of new features with little context.” Yeah, Apple threw everything at the wall this year, and only some of it stuck. But the good stuff is really...

www.reviewgeek.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Apple iOS 15.5 Update: Everything New on Your iPhone

Apple's latest iPhone software update, iOS 15.5, was released nearly two weeks ago, and you may have noticed some new features and updates on your iPhone. If you still haven't downloaded the iOS update, however, there are a few things you're missing out on. The follow-up to iOS 15.4 offers...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

iOS 16 could be the most radical iPhone update in years

As we get nearer to WWDC, rumors are starting to appear with one of Apple's upcoming updates, with iOS 16 looking to get a few significant new features, including improvements to your iPhone's lock screen. According to Mark Gurman's 'Power On' newsletter (opens in new tab) (paywalled), there's going to...
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

6 Reasons Why You Should Pick Android Over iPhone

If you are in the market for a new phone, you might be on the fence about whether to choose an iOS or Android device. Considering that you do almost everything with your smartphone these days, it’s vital to ensure that you’re picking the right one when upgrading. After all, you’ll likely use it every day for the next two years or more.
CELL PHONES
CNET

With iOS 16, Apple Can Add a New Polish to the iPhone

This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference. Apple is expected to announce new software for its iPhones, iPads and Mac computers at its annual WWDC developers event starting Monday. Why it matters. The new software offers a chance for Apple...
CELL PHONES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Maryland State
TechRadar

Will your iPhone get the iOS 16 update?

Apple's WWDC 2022 keynote livestream has wrapped up and we got our first look at all the upgrades coming to our iPhones, iPads, and MacBook devices. This includes the first look at iOS 16 and all the features coming to the new operating system. One of our favorites is the...
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Every iOS 16 feature that's coming to iPhones

Apple today unveiled the newest version of its iPhone operating system, iOS 16. The update, scheduled to be released alongside this year's flagship iPhones in the fall, sees a slew of visual changes, productivity features, and refreshes to popular apps like Maps Messages and Photos. What's new on iOS 16?
CELL PHONES
The Guardian

Apple unveils buy now, pay later feature and redesigned iPhone lock screen

Apple is taking on Klarna and ClearPay with a new “buy now, pay later” feature for iPhones, the company has announced at its worldwide developer conference. The company is also redesigning the iPhone’s lock screen, in the most substantial visual redesign the operating system for iPhones has received since the introduction of the iPhone X, and introducing a new version of the MacBook Air built around its M2 chip.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

iOS 16 release date: Apple announces launch of iPhone update and new Apple Watch and Mac software

Apple has set the rough release date of its upcoming iPhone update and other new software.The iOS 16, MacOS Ventura, WatchOS 9 and iPadOS 16 updates were revealed during Apple’s WWDC event, broadcast from its California campus.Many of the updates focus on personalisation, as well as tweaks to the look and feel of new software.Now Apple has said that the new updates will be coming in a developer beta later today. That software will only be available to registered developers – and even they are advised not to install it onto their primary device, in case of any bugs or...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Products#Iphone Se#Smart Phone#Ios#Wwdc
FOXBusiness

Apple iOS update features option to edit, unsend text messages

Apple's latest operating system update, iOS 16, will allow users to edit and unsend text messages, the company announced Monday. Users will also be able to mark already seen conversations as unread and view shared content in message threads, Apple said in a press release. "Users can edit or recall...
CELL PHONES
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: $10 Lightning Deal on Cocktail Shaker Set, $150 3rd Gen Apple AirPods

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. We found great deals on noise-cancelling wireless headphones, closet storage solutions, and a new price drop on Apple’s 3rd...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Apple keynote 2022 - live: Latest news as company holds event to launch iOS 16 update for iPhone

Apple is about to hold WWDC, the annual software event that sees update to all of its products.That will include iOS 16, a major update to the iPhone’s operating system that is rumoured to be bringing a significant redesign as well as new health and notifications features.But all of Apple’s products are likely to see new additions, from the smallest Apple Watch to the biggest Mac.Apple could also launch new hardware, too. While the annual event is usually devoted primarily to new Apple software, it has in the past used it to reveal new Macs and other products.All will be revealed in an online stream that will begin at 10am local pacific time, or 6pm in the UK. And that event – as well as any fallout, secret features or other news – will be covered comprehensively here.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Minecraft
technewstoday.com

How to Transfer Messages from Android to iPhone

Do you have another phone for just business or personal purposes? And do you want to transfer your messages to another phone for easy access?. Since Android and iPhone are two different operating systems, it’s tricky to move all your messages and such content. However, there are a few solutions we can apply. So, let’s jump into the content.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

iOS 16 brings haptic feedback to the iPhone’s keyboard for the first time

IOS 16 includes a small but notable new feature for the on-screen virtual keyboard. For the first time, you’ll find a new option in Settings that enables haptic feedback as you type. This has been a popular feature of third-party keyboards on iOS for years, and now Apple its bringing it natively to your iPhone.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Apple Maps in iOS 16 Update: The New Features Coming to the App

This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference. iOS 16, the next version of Apple's mobile operating system unveiled Monday at WWDC, includes updates for the Maps app. With the new OS, Maps users can check out new features like multistop routing and more transit information.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Apple iOS 16 brings massive improvements to lock screen and messages

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference 2022 kicked off as it usually does — with details aplenty about its next operating system upgrade: iOS 16. It will debut this fall after spending the summer in beta testing, offering more personalization options, an improved lock screen with widgets, and some welcome updates to Messages for the typo-prone among us.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Apple’s iOS 16 will fix annoying ‘Tapback’ spam

First spotted by 9to5Mac, the feature was also tweeted out by an Apple employee on Monday as one of the many Messages updates arriving with iOS 16 and macOS Ventura. While the highlights — including message editing, mark unread and retractions — were detailed during Apple’s WWDC keynote address on Monday, the new feature “SMS Tapback Inference” was not among them.
CELL PHONES
itechpost.com

For the First Time, Apple Will Make HomePod Software Available to Public Beta Testers

Learn more about the latest update to Apple's HomePod software. Beta software, release date, and more!. Beta Testers Will Be Able To Download HomePod Software. According to Mac Rumors, Apple makes betas of iOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS available to the general public. On the contrary, HomePod software updates are exclusively available to a small set of invite-only testers.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy