ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poquoson, VA

‘Voice of Poquoson’ will miss state tournament game, but his brain cancer fight adds motivation to baseball title run

By Marty O'Brien, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 2 days ago

The names echoing over the loudspeakers as Poquoson High has marched from one baseball success to another the past 14 seasons are familiar ... Chad Pinder, Pinder, Pinder and Kyle Crockett, Crockett, Crockett ... among them.

Unless you live on the Bull Island, however, the name of the guy calling them out — and hundreds of others at high school and youth team sports in Poquoson for 16 years — is probably unfamiliar. He is Mike Bryant, known fondly in town as “The Voice of Poquoson.”

That voice will be missing at Poquoson High on Tuesday, when the Islanders host Stuarts Draft in a Class 2 baseball state tournament quarterfinal at 5 p.m. Bryant stepped aside as the Islanders’ public-address announcer at midseason as he undergoes chemotherapy and radiation treatments for Glioblastoma Multiforme, an aggressive brain cancer.

He will not be forgotten, today or for many years to come. Doug Green, a former Islanders baseball assistant coach whose son, outfielder Baker Green, starts for the Islanders, summarized Bryant’s influence on Poquoson sports.

“Every kid in our school who plays sports has had their name called out by that man since they were 5 years old,” he said.

To a man, the Islanders are grateful that Bryant’s voice has become the background music of their athletic successes.

“You can tell he loves doing it, and although he might not think he’s made an impact on this community, he really has,” senior shortstop Justin Bradshaw said. “I’ve had the pleasure of him announcing my games from youth baseball to youth football to high school — everything.

“When you’re young, you always think about wanting to hear your name. It’s a good feeling when you hear your name called out for a big play — I love it.”

Gabe Ford, who started for Poquoson’s baseball state finalists last year and has replaced Bryant on the microphone, said, “When I was 8 years old, he was the guy I sat next to in the Little League press box and idolized.

“No matter what time or day (a sporting event) was, he was there with a smile on his face. He has called out thousands of our names and it has been heartwarming, because not all (youth athletes) get this kind of recognition.”

Bryant, a planner at the shipyard, called his first game with the Back River youth football program 16 years ago. In 2009, Poquoson baseball coach Ken Bennett asked Bryant to announce games for his team, which included future major leaguers Pinder and Crockett as they won the first of consecutive state titles.

Bryant became Poquoson High’s football announcer in 2011 and has since become the PA announcer for all high school and most youth sports in town. Joy, his wife of 41 years, plans their vacations around his announcing schedule.

“I’ve been asked why I do what I do when I don’t have any kids or grandkids involved in any of the sports,” Bryant said. “I do it because I love it and love being part of the sports community.

“I do it because the kids deserve my best every single game. “When Tom Cannella first asked me to announce Back River football games, I decided right then I would treat every football game like it’s the Super Bowl and every baseball game like it’s the World Series.”

What impresses Bennett and longtime Poquoson High football coach Elliott Duty is that Bryant expresses his enthusiasm for Poquoson athletics without ever offending visitors to the community.

“Most people will tell you he’s given our ballpark and our fans an atmosphere that is much like going to any professional or college atmosphere,” Bennett said. “He does it with class, is unbiased and he’s done it very, very professionally for a long time.

“He loves being around the kids, most of them got to know him, and he loves giving our events a first-class atmosphere.”

Duty said, “The amount of time and compassion he shows for Poquoson sports, Poquoson youth and Poquoson athletics is a tremendous service for our community.”

Bryant would’ve loved nothing more than to announce Tuesday’s baseball state quarterfinal, then follow the Islanders to Salem for the semifinals and championship game if they beat Stuarts Draft. His health won’t allow, but he’ll nonetheless influence the players, as he has throughout their young lives.

“It’s always been a blessing to have him up there, so it’s sad to hear, but now we have extra motivation to go all the way,” senior outfielder Josh Markley said.

Bradshaw added, “It was devastating because you could always just look up in that booth and hear his voice whenever you came to bat.

“This gives us a lot of motivation and if we can win it for him, we’re going to.”

Marty O’Brien, 757-247-4963, mjobrien@dailypress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside Nova

Yorktown powerlifter sets records

Yorktown High School sophomore Eleni Guerrera participated in the recent USA Powerlifting Virginia state championships in the 16-17 years age and the 56 kilogram weight category. Guerrera broke the previous Teen 2 American deadlift record at that weight class of 150 kilograms/330 pounds with a lift of 152.5/336.2. She also...
YORKTOWN, VA
earnthenecklace.com

Ros Runner Is Back at NBC12: What Happened to the Richmond Meteorologist?

An old face returned to WWBT NBC12, and Richmond residents are ecstatic. Ros Runner was a broadcast meteorologist for over a decade before he left to pursue an academic career. However, now he’s returned to weather maps, green screens, and cameras. NBC12 viewers have queries about whether Ros Runner is back at the station for good and what happened to the weather anchor during his time away from the airwaves. Here’s what the returning weathercaster said.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
City
Poquoson, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Poquoson, VA
Sports
wvtf.org

In 'Make it A Double' Virginia author does deep dive on whiskey

Reservoir Distillery in Richmond makes award-winning whiskeys. And part of the small team behind the bar is Shelley Sackier, whose newest book details her decades-long love affair with the brown spirit. Shelley Sackier first remembers tasting whiskey during a trip to Scotland in her early 20’s. And she says that...
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Pinder
Person
Ken Bennett
travelawaits.com

My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk is located on the Chesapeake Bay in southeastern Virginia. It’s part of the Mid-Atlantic area, though the state of Virginia is considered a Southern state. This strategic location has contributed to a fascinating city with a lot of history and culture to explore. In addition, Norfolk is a...
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Youth Football#Brain Tumor#S Voice#Voice Of Poquoson#Islanders#Stuarts Draft
fox5atlanta.com

Virginia couple turns loss into a mission to help other families

ATLANTA - Today, Heather and Demitri Wilson have the family they have always wanted, with their daughter Ryleigh and son Demitri Junior. But, the Wilsons also have a mission, born out of the hardest loss of their lives. "There is a new norm: 'Heather before Kennedy' and 'Heather after Kennedy...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
Sports
royalexaminer.com

Search underway for missing boater after vessel found on shore in Hampton VA

The Virginia Marine Police are investigating a missing boater after a boat was found washed ashore between Grandview Beach and Factory Point in Hampton, VA. At approximately 06:40 am on June 4, 2022, the Virginia Marine Police received a call from a citizen walking along Grandview Beach regarding a vessel found washed up on shore. The Virginia Marine Police believe at least one person is missing and are currently conducting an investigation to determine the last know whereabouts of the vessel’s operator. While the operator is believed to be the vessel’s owner, their identity is being withheld at this point in the investigation.
HAMPTON, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy