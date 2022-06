After four years sitting vacant, the 150-year-old building on the corner of York Street and East 28th Avenue has undergone a major makeover. Large windows line two of the four walls, illuminating the exposed brick inside. Shelves are stocked with kitchen essentials like pasta, ketchup, and local goods (including snacks like Gnarly Mountain Cookies). But it’s in front of the far back wall where you’ll find the main attraction: the bar. This is Ephemeral Rotating Taproom, a place where Denver beer lovers can discover brews from all over the world—without traveling farther than the Skyland neighborhood.

DENVER, CO ・ 21 HOURS AGO