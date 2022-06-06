ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PRIDE in the Park: An LGBTQ Comedy Show Happens This Thursday, June 9

Cover picture for the articleIn celebration of PRIDE Month, Improbable Comedy is getting a rainbow makeover and showcasing local queer comics! Some of the best LGBTQIA+ performers will make you laugh with their stand-up routines – touching on personal topics of relationships, family, love, and more. This event will be held on...

Gwendolyn E. Coffield Community Recreation Center to Reopen June 13

The Gwendolyn E. Coffield Community Recreation Center, located at 2450 Lyttonsville Road in Silver Spring, will reopen to the public on Monday, June 13 with a special celebration on Saturday, June 18. During the COVID-19 emergency the Gwendolyn E. Coffield Community Recreation Center and Long Branch Community Recreation Center and Senior Center served as shelters for community members who needed safe lodging and basic services. The opening of the new Nebel Street Shelter in March made it possible to begin reopening plans. The Long Branch Community Recreation and Senior Center reopened to the public on May 16.
Silver Spring Wings to Reopen in July

After being closed for nearly two years, Silver Spring Wings will reopen in July, according to an announcement on the restaurant’s Instagram account. After searching for a new location since the restaurant’s closure in 2020, owner Evan Walton has found a new home in the Wheaton Urban District. “I am hoping to have a soft opening by mid-July,” Walton said in a message to the Source. We signed a lease in March. With delays with equipment and other things, it has set us back a little.”
Update on Miss Toya’s in Silver Spring

Signage is up at Miss Toya’s at 923 Ellsworth Dr in Silver Spring, the former site of Eggspectation. Eggspectation, a Montreal based breakfast restaurant with locations across the world, closed back in September 2020 after 15 years in that location. Miss Toya’s is a Cajun/Creole restaurant by local chef Jeffeary Miskiri. On Monday the restaurant posted on its Instagram page that they are now hiring and according to an Instagram story by Miskiri Hospitality, the restaurant will be opening in about 30 days.
Mandalay Announces Restaurant Will Return to Silver Spring

Popular Burmese restaurant Mandalay, which was located at 930 Bonifant Street in Silver Spring, posted a message to its Facebook account on Tuesday stating that the restaurant will be returning to Silver Spring soon. Mandalay first announced in 2019 that it would be moving to a new location in Washington,...
BGR to Close Rio Location Permanently

BGR, which stands for “Burgers Grilled Right,” will close its Rio location permanently on Saturday, June 11th, according to a representative from the restaurant. BGR opened in Rio approximately 10 years ago at 229 Boardwalk Place, next to Muse Paint Bar, just outside of the building that contains the movie theater.
MCDOT to Have Online and In-Person Events Seeking Input on Flash Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Plans for North Bethesda, New Hampshire Avenue and Rockville Pike/Frederick Road

The Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) will have a series of events to seek input on the planned expansion of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service, branded Flash, on New Hampshire Avenue, North Bethesda and MD 355. Flash bus corridors provide frequent, upgraded bus services on highly traveled corridors. The first event will be online from 6-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7.
Brazilian Bakery in Takoma Park Has Closed

Brazilian Bakery at 7639 New Hampshire Ave in Takoma Park has closed, according to a message on the store’s Instagram page. “We are heartbroken to announce that yesterday was our last day in operation. 💔 We are so thankful for this community and all of your love and support. We will always remember you. We are looking forward to other future endeavors and hope to see you all in the future.” The original location at 13655 Georgia Ave in Aspen Hill remains open.
National Harbor To Hold Juneteenth Celebration With Poets, Live Music

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s National Harbor is celebrating Juneteenth this year with a freedom celebration featuring poets, dancers, music and more. The harbor is partnering with the Prince George’s Arts and Humanities Council to bring the county’s Poet Laureate and Youth Poet Laureate to the stage. The celebration will be held June 19 from 2 to 4 p.m. on the Plaza stage at 150 National Plaza. Among the performers are SOLE Defined, a local percussive dance group, and DuPont Brass Band, a 9-piece ensemble that started out playing at DC Metro stations but most recently played at the D.C. Jazz Festival and the Kennedy Center. Southern cuisine food truck Mardi Gras Tyme will bring the flavor to the event, along with all the other restaurant offerings at the harbor. The annual holiday observing the end of slavery 156 years ago is now the first new federal holiday created by Congress in nearly 40 years. It was signed into law by President Biden last year.
Nathan Henderson Completes Eagle Scout Project in Kensington

Nathan Henderson of Boy Scout Troop 439 recently completed his Eagle Scout project at Leonard D. Jackson Ken Gar Center in Kensington. The Eagle Scout is the highest achievement or rank attainable in the Scouts BSA program of the Boy Scouts of America. Nathan’s project included building and installing two...
Update on OTC Bar & Grille in Olde Towne Gaithersburg

The OTC Bar & Grille in Olde Towne Gaithersburg has announced it is now hiring and will be opening this summer. OTC Bar & Grille is being opened by the owners of the Olde Towne Cafe at 226 E Diamond Ave, who have owned the business since 2000. It is located in the former Olde Towne Cafe restaurant space, as well as the adjacent space that was previously home to Diamond Drugs. Last year the owners knocked down the wall that separates the two locations to create the new restaurant/bar space.
Suspect Arrested in Shooting at Transit Center

Metro Transit Police announced that they have arrested 24-year-old Jordan Jones in connection with a May 14 shooting at the Sarbanes Transit Center in downtown Silver Spring. Officers spotted Jones at the U Street Station in the District and apprehended him without incident, MTPD said in a tweet. Jones has...
Person of Interest in Custody Following Shelter in Place in Rockville Community Tuesday Night

A person of interest is in custody after a ‘Community Alert’ was put out at approximately 10:15 pm (and lifted at 11:45pm) on Tuesday night due to heavy police activity in the Rose Hill Falls community and surrounding streets in the area of Great Falls Road in Rockville. At the time, all residents were told they “should shelter in place immediately until further notice.” The community is located near Rockville Town Center.
“Peter Chang Announces His First DC Restaurant”

“Today, Chef Peter Chang and his daughter Lydia Chang announce Chang Chang, a new dual restaurant concept coming to the Dupont Circle neighborhood of downtown Washington D.C this fall. The two-in-one restaurant will feature parallel dine-in and carryout services, which will function as fully separate entities, with little to no menu overlap between them. Beyond signaling a split nature, the name Chang Chang is also a nod to the fact that there are two Changs behind the restaurant, with Peter and Lydia collaborating on all aspects of the project. The announcement of Chang Chang caps a busy spring for the celebrated chef, who in March was named as a national finalist for the James Beard Foundation’s “Outstanding Chef” award. District firm Nahra Design Group will be behind the look of the 5000 square foot space located at 1200 19th St. NW, which will include seating for 200 along with a bar and seasonal garden seating.
Montgomery County suspends Assistant Police Chief Carmen Facciolo

ROCKVILLE, Md. - Carmen Facciolo, the Assistant Chief for the Montgomery County Police Department, has been suspended with pay, according to a county Spokesperson. Facciolo was Montgomery County's first civilian assistant police chief. He was appointed by County Executive Elrich in June 2021 and was formally confirmed by the council.
Garrett Park Train Station Vandalized With Hate Symbols and Slogans

The Garrett Park commuter train station on Rokebay Ave in Garrett Park was vandalized Sunday night/Monday morning with “white power” and other racist slogans and images spray painted throughout the building. According to a representative from the Town of Garrett Park, Montgomery County Police, as well as CSX, which owns the station, have been notified.
Beyond MoCo: ‘The Office’ Experience Comes to DC in July

Coming off of the heels of The Friends Experience, the world of Dunder Mifflin Paper Company will come to life in The Office Experience with set re-creations, original show costumes and props, and opportunities for fans to celebrate their favorite moments and characters from the widely acclaimed television series The Office. Visit Schrute Farms, walk through the Dunder Mifflin office, relive Jim and Pam’s love story, and more.
Bear spotted casually walking around Arlington today

A bear was spotted walking around an Arlington neighborhood this morning, prompting a warning from animal control. The Animal Welfare League of Arlington said it confirmed a resident’s report of a young black bear roaming around, “likely… in his search for a new home habitat.”. “While bear...
