National D-Day Memorial reflects on June 6th, 1944

Dynamic Aviation in Bridgewater hosted a flyover midday on Monday to commemorate the 78th anniversary of D-Day. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. Four historic planes flew over the valley on Monday – leaving Staunton at 11:30 and passing over Fishersville, Waynesboro, Elkton, and Harrisonburg, and landing at Dynamic Aviation in Bridgewater. Two of them, Miss Virginia and Betsy's Biscuit Bomber, were Douglas C-47's – the same model as the warbirds that delivered more than 13,000 paratroopers to the beaches of Normandy on June 6th, 1944. They're part of the D-Day Squadron, a fleet of restored military aircraft that conducts commemorative flight displays. Monday marked the 78th anniversary of the Normandy landings and airborne operations.
