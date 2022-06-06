National D-Day Memorial reflects on June 6th, 1944

ABINGDON, Va. – Sovah Health has agreed to pay the United States $4.36 million to settle claims that the hospital system violated the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) on numerous occasions between 2017 and 2020. As part of the resolution, Sovah Health further agreed to be subject to a period of four years of increased compliance and oversight during which any failure to comply with its obligations may result in contempt of court findings that could result in additional monetary sanctions and injunctive relief. The settlement is the third-largest civil penalty ever obtained from a hospital system under the Controlled Substances Act and the largest ever in the Fourth Circuit.

MARTINSVILLE, VA ・ 15 HOURS AGO