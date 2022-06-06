ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, VA

National D-Day Memorial reflects on June 6th, 1944

By Michael Alachnowicz
WDBJ7.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - It was on this day 78 years ago that Allied forces hit the beaches of Normandy as World War II continued. At the National D-Day Memorial, a crowd gathered Monday to honor those who fought that day. “On this day in 1944, there was a...

www.wdbj7.com

Franklin News Post

Moving Wall arrives at SML

The arrival of The Moving Wall to Smith Mountain Lake was marked with an opening ceremony at Crazy Horse Marina on June 2. A large crowd of veterans as well as civilians were in attendance to see the start of the half-sized replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial’s four-day stay at the lake.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WHSV

D-Day Squadron airplanes arrive at Dynamic Aviation

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - On June 6, 1944, allied forces stormed the beaches of Normandy in World War II and 78 years later, airplanes that were part of the D-Day Squadron arrived at Dynamic Aviation. “These are four aircraft of the D-Day Squadron, they were part of the Mighty-15 that...
wmra.org

Historic planes fly over Shenandoah Valley for D-Day

Dynamic Aviation in Bridgewater hosted a flyover midday on Monday to commemorate the 78th anniversary of D-Day. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. Four historic planes flew over the valley on Monday – leaving Staunton at 11:30 and passing over Fishersville, Waynesboro, Elkton, and Harrisonburg, and landing at Dynamic Aviation in Bridgewater. Two of them, Miss Virginia and Betsy's Biscuit Bomber, were Douglas C-47's – the same model as the warbirds that delivered more than 13,000 paratroopers to the beaches of Normandy on June 6th, 1944. They're part of the D-Day Squadron, a fleet of restored military aircraft that conducts commemorative flight displays. Monday marked the 78th anniversary of the Normandy landings and airborne operations.
BRIDGEWATER, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia Museum of Transportation hosts design contest for new logo

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Museum of Transportation is looking for a new logo and is seeking inspiration from the community. According to the museum, the new logo will be used on it website, social media, posters, flyers and all promotional materials. The deadline to enter a submission for...
VIRGINIA STATE
pmg-va.com

19th Annual Southwest VA Antique Farm Days

The Nineteenth Annual Southwest Virginia Antique Farm Days will be held in Rocky Mount, VA the weekend of June 17-19. This Franklin County-based festival will take place in the Franklin County Recreation Park at 2150 Sontag Road (Route 619), just South of Rocky Mount. The Antique Farm Days Club that...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Vicky Trail Sands

Vicky Trail Sands of Dublin passed on June 2, 2022, at the Carillion New River Valley Medical Center at the age of sixty-three. She was born on September 10, 1958 to her parents, the late Gordon Leroy and Almeda Williams Trail. Vicky was passionate about her family and education. In...
DUBLIN, VA
WHSV

Shenandoah Rail Trail one step closer to becoming reality

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Last week the Virginia General Assembly passed a bipartisan state budget that included funding for the Shenandoah Rail Trail, a major recreation project that has been in the works since 2016. The proposed project comes from the Shenandoah Rail Trail Partnership, a group of localities and...
WDBJ7.com

Downtown Putt Around returning in June

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Downtown Roanoke Inc, announced Monday that Downtown Putt Around will be returning to Downtown Roanoke. The 9-hole mini-golf course will be open from June 23rd to July 17th, at Century Plaza. The course will be open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and...
ROANOKE, VA
WHSV

Family to hold event in remembrance of Kelly Bergh-Dove

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - This Saturday, June 18, marks the 40th anniversary of the disappearance of Kelly Bergh-Dove. The 20-year-old was abducted while working overnight at a Harrisonburg gas station in 1982. In 2020, the Harrisonburg Police Department reopened the investigation into Dove’s unsolved disappearance. On Saturday, June 25th...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Bay Journal

Virginia woodland preserves nature lover’s final wish

In this era of exploding attendance at state and national parks, the concept of escaping to a place off the beaten path possesses fresh appeal. Exhibit A: the Scheier Natural Area. This 100-acre preserve tucked into central Virginia’s piedmont region is mainly frequented by a small but loyal following of...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke to develop new master plan for Evans Spring property

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two years after a developer withdrew plans for a large tract of undeveloped land near Valley View Mall, the city is preparing to hire a consultant to develop a new master plan for the Evans Spring property. On Monday, members of Roanoke City Council voted to...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Field set for Roanoke City Council special election

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Peg McGuire announced Wednesday she is the Republican nominee for a Roanoke City Council special election. McGuire will look to complete the term of Robert Jeffrey, who pleaded no contest to one charge of embezzlement and was found guilty of obtaining money by false pretenses earlier this year.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

7@four: Pet Talk, June 8, 2022

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pet Talk is a weekly segment airing during 7@four each Wednesday. You can send us your questions through our website and ask professionals what you should do for your pet. Joe in Bedford asked, “I have noticed a lot of ticks on my dogs over the...
ROANOKE, VA
iheart.com

This Is The Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet In Virginia

A Charlottesville restaurant is being credited for having the best all-you-can-eat deal in Virginia. The Daily Meal compiled a nationwide list ranking the best all-you-can-eat deal in every state, which included Michie Tavern as the top choice for Virginia. "Michie Tavern is one of America’s most historic restaurants, and it...
whee.net

Sovah Health to Pay United States $4.36 Million

ABINGDON, Va. – Sovah Health has agreed to pay the United States $4.36 million to settle claims that the hospital system violated the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) on numerous occasions between 2017 and 2020. As part of the resolution, Sovah Health further agreed to be subject to a period of four years of increased compliance and oversight during which any failure to comply with its obligations may result in contempt of court findings that could result in additional monetary sanctions and injunctive relief. The settlement is the third-largest civil penalty ever obtained from a hospital system under the Controlled Substances Act and the largest ever in the Fourth Circuit.
MARTINSVILLE, VA

