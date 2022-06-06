ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Iowa Sec. of State urges you to vote in the Primary: “It counts a lot”

 2 days ago

(Des Moines, Iowa) – The Primary Election will be upon us in less than a day. Secretary of State/Elections Commissioner Paul Pate spoke with KJAN News about the day, it’s importance, and what it means for incumbents and challengers for County, State and Federal positions....

KCCI.com

In Iowa, Republicans outnumbered Democrats in Tuesday's primary election

DES MOINES, Iowa — Voter turnout inTuesday's primary election was higher than in previous ones, according to unofficial numbers released by Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate. More than 356,000 Iowans participated in the election. That's the second-highest total for a primary since 1994. Additionally, more than 73,000 Iowans...
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Miller to face Pate in Secretary of State race

(Radio Iowa) – Joel Miller, Linn County’s top election official, has easily won the Iowa Democratic Party’s nomination to face Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate in the General Election. “I plan to continue to give voters reasons why they should fire incumbent Paul Pate and hire me,” Miller says. “…The reasons are the negligence and incompetence and the things that he has done as secretary of state.”
LINN COUNTY, IA
bleedingheartland.com

Todd Halbur scores big upset in Iowa GOP state auditor primary

The establishment candidate should have focused more on the Iowa Republican primary for state auditor. Unofficial returns from the June 7 election show Mary Ann Hanusa received 79,875 votes (48.8 percent) to 83,843 votes (51.2 percent) for Todd Halbur. The result shocked me, since Hanusa had the public backing of the governor, most of Iowa's Congressional delegation, and many state legislators, whereas Halbur was virtually unknown when he filed nominating papers in March.
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Second Amendment rights in Iowa to be on November ballot

Gun policies continue to be a hot debate topic in the U.S. after the recent mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, with lawmakers struggling to agree on how to take action. But in Iowa specifically, gun policies could get even more attention over the next six months. That’s because voters...
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

DeJear to soon reveal running mate choice for race against Reynolds-Gregg

(Radio Iowa) – With Iowa’s Primary Election over, both major political parties shift to General Election mode, with a lot of attention on the race between Republican Kim Reynolds and Democrat Deidre DeJear for governor. Neither had opposition in the primary. Reynolds, who’s been governor for five years, has been describing her platform as push back against President Biden. “When you take a look at what’s happening in this country today, it’s just so sad and unbelievable in 16 or 17 months how this economy has changed and what we’re facing,” Reynolds says.
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Other match-ups for General Election decided

(Radio Iowa) – A host of other races have been settled for the General Election ballot. Linn County Auditor Joel Miller is the Democratic Party’s nominee for Secretary of State. Miller will challenge Republican Paul Pate’s bid for a 4th term as the state’s top election official. Miller finished with about 72 percent of the vote. Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancken finished with about 28 percent.
LINN COUNTY, IA
1380kcim.com

Winners Declared For State And Federal Office Races In 2022 Iowa Primaries

After winning his party’s nomination over two competitors, a retired Navy admiral, Democrat Mike Franken, will challenge Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley’s reelection this fall. Franken beat former congresswoman Abby Finkenauer and physician Glenn Hurst on Tuesday to earn the right to run against Grassley. The veteran Republican is seeking an eighth Senate term. Franken’s primary win is something of a surprise, given that Finkenauer was better known throughout the state. Her 2018 victory over a Republican congressman made her the second-youngest woman elected to Congress. Grassley won the Republican nomination over a state legislator and lawyer from Sioux City, Jim Carlin. In Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District, State Senator Zach Nunn edged Gary Leffler and Nicole Hasso to challenge Democrat Cindy Axne. A Des Moines businessman, Todd Halbur, defeated former State Representative Mary Ann Hanusa for the Republican nomination for Iowa State Auditor. Linn County Auditor Joel Miller beat Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker to run against Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate during the upcoming midterm elections, slated for Nov. 8. Carroll County did not have any contested races on the ballot. Over 355,000 Iowans participated in Tuesday’s primary or about 16 percent of registered voters. Full results from the 2022 Iowa Primaries can be found included with this story on our website.
IOWA STATE
KGLO News

Democrat DeJear faces challenge to unseat Iowa Gov. Reynolds

FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2019 file photo, former Democratic candidate for Iowa Secretary of State Deidre DeJear speaks during a news conference, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. A Davenport attorney has been appointed to serve on a state commission that will conduct public hearings about new maps that will be drawn for legislative and congressional districts later this year. Jazmin Newton will replace Deidre DeJear of Des Moines on the Temporary Redistricting Advisory Commission, Senate Democratic Leader Zach Wahls said Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Reynolds’ Backed Candidates Defeat Handful Of House GOP Members

Des Moines, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds endorsed a handful of GOP Primary candidates for Iowa House seats. All were running against House Republicans who opposed her state scholarships for 10-thousand students and the governor’s picks won on Tuesday. Reynolds helped defeat the Republican chairman of the House...
DES MOINES, IA
ktvo.com

Information on Tuesday's Iowa primary elections

DES MOINES, Iowa — Polls for the Iowa primary elections will be open on Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Those who want to vote in the primary must be registered with a political party. Same-day voter registration will be available. To find your polling location, click here.
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Atlantic Chamber joins statewide Iowa Businesses Against Trafficking (IBAT)

(Atlantic, Iowa) – Officials with the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce today (Tuesday), announced the Chamber has joined a statewide coalition to end human trafficking in Iowa. The Iowa Businesses Against Trafficking (IBAT) initiative is spearheaded by the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office. The goal is to have Iowa’s business community raise awareness and help prevent human trafficking. Membership in IBAT is open to any business or nonprofit organization that operates in the State of Iowa and shares a commitment to taking steps to promote awareness of human trafficking and the Iowa Safe at Home program. Safe at Home is an address confidentiality program for survivors of human trafficking and other violent crimes.
ATLANTIC, IA
WEKU

Here's why more people aren't running for governor in Iowa's primary

DES MOINES, Iowa — Even though Iowa is one of 36 states with a race for governor this November, voters won't get to choose between different candidates for governor in Tuesday's primary. On the Republican side, incumbent Gov. Kim Reynolds is running unopposed, with a late-in-the-primary endorsement from former...
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Chuck Grassley wins GOP primary

(Radio Iowa) – The Associated Press and other media organizations, Tuesday night, declared Chuck Grassley the winner of the G-O-P’s nomination as he seeks an eighth term in the U.S. Senate. Grassley released a video message after the race was called. “Thank you to all of you who supported my renomination so we could to turn around the bad policies of this administration,” Grassley said.
IOWA STATE

