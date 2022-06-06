ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Ted Lasso’ Star Says Show Will End After Season Three

By Joseph Salvador
This show was originally planned to be three seasons and it looks like nothing has changed.

The Apple TV+ hit show Ted Lasso has won the hearts of sports fans everywhere with its comedy, lovable characters and emotional storylines. And it will come to an end after this upcoming season.

Brett Goldstein, who stars as Roy Kent and is a writer on the show, told the Sunday Times the third season will be the last for the show. Several cast members have openly said the series would only be three seasons in the past and it doesn’t look like that’s changing.

“It was planned as three,” Goldstein said. “Spoiler alert—everyone dies.”

In a 2021 Entertainment Weekly interview with co-creator and series star Jason Sudeikis, Goldstein said he wasn’t sure what would happen after the third season but now it appears clear this will be the end for everyone’s favorite gaffer.

The show broke the record with the most Emmy nominations for a freshman comedy with 20 after its first season and now is already approaching its end. An official premiere date for the show’s final season has yet to be announced.

Us Weekly

Every ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Through the Years: Where Are They Now?

Mirrorball champs or not, Dancing With the Stars has featured some impeccable professional dancers in the years since the ABC competition series premiered in 2005. Derek Hough, Cheryl Burke and Maksim Chmerkovskiy are among the talent who have lit up the ballroom. Some of the show’s stars went on to achieve major success in their careers while […]
Deadline

‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff ‘6666’ Moves From Paramount+ To Paramount Network

Click here to read the full article. Paramount is moving one of its upcoming Yellowstone spinoffs from its streaming service to linear. 6666, from Taylor Sheridan, is moving to Paramount Network, having originally been announced as a Paramount+ original. Paramount sources said that as it produces and develops these series, it is regularly thinking about how to maximise the release strategy and being nimble is key. The series takes place when Comanches still ruled West Texas and no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666. Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing...
E! News

Could Mark Harmon Return to NCIS? Executive Producer Says...

Watch: "NCIS" Star Diona Reasonover Talks Wild Craigslist Gigs. Special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs isn't hanging up his fishing pole anytime soon. While the NCIS intro still features Mark Harmon's character, executive producer Steven D. Binder said there aren't any plans to bring back the beloved star just yet. "There's always head space for him to come back," Binder told TV Insider following the season 19 finale on May 23. "It just has to be the right story, I think, to get him excited about it and to get us excited about it."
digitalspy.com

Neighbours star discusses tragic death story for first time

Neighbours spoilers follow. Some devastating scenes are about to air in Neighbours when young Hendrix Greyson dies following his lung transplant operation. It is a cruel blow for the teen who has only just got married to the love of his life, Mackenzie. Ahead of the storyline's sad conclusion, Ben Turland has been chatting about what it was like to film the shocking story.
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

