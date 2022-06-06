ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secretary of Defense Recognizes SAVCO as a Commemorative Partner

Sedona News – Sedona Area Veteran and Community Outreach (SAVCO) on March 29, 2022 and in conjunction with the Sedona Elks Lodge #2291, conducted a ceremony honoring 22 Sedona area Vietnam War Veterans. In recognition of this ceremony  the Honorable Llyod Austin, Secretary of Defense, recognized SAVCO as a Commemorative Partner and for their “willingness to assist and support a grateful nation in thanking and honoring our Vietnam War Veterans, their families, and those that served with, or in support of, the Armed Forces.”

For more information on SAVCO please visit savco.org

