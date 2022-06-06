ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Sean McVay Marries Longtime Fiancée Veronika Khomyn

By Zach Koons
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mBl0k_0g2FFu6s00

The 36-year-old officially tied the knot over the weekend.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Following a season in which he won his first Super Bowl, Rams coach Sean McVay used the summer to check off another important milestone in life: his wedding.

McVay, 36, officially tied the knot with longtime fiancée Veronika Khomyn on Saturday. The couple held an outdoor ceremony before moving to a reception inside the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Khomyn, 32, documented the event in a s eries of Instagram Stories shared Sunday. Videos showed Khomyn walking down the aisle with a bouquet of flowers and a clip of the newly-wed couple sharing their first dance together.

One of the best features of the wedding was a Lombardi-Trophy-shaped cake, which McVay was seen digging into, roughly four months after his Rams defeated the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

View the original article to see embedded media.

McVay first met Khomyn between 2011 and ’13 when he was serving as an assistant coach in Washington, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution . Khomyn was a student at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia at the time.

McVay went onto become the Rams head coach in 2017 before proposing to Khomyn in ’19.

“The man of my dreams, my best friend and the love of my life asked me to marry him…And I said YES!!! to being his McBae forever,” she wrote on Instagram that summer.

View the original article to see embedded media.

McVay and the Rams are currently conducting organized team activities ahead of the 2022 season. Los Angeles will begin its title defense against Buffalo on Sept. 8.

More NFL Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Lori Harvey Returns to Instagram With Sexy Selfies After Michael B. Jordan Breakup

Watch: Michael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey SPLIT After 1 Year of Dating. It looks like Lori Harvey is ready for a hot girl summer. Following news that she and Michael B. Jordan have called it quits after more than a year of dating, the model took to Instagram Stories to share photos and videos of the white-hot number she wore to pal Kristen Noel Crawley's baby shower over the weekend. In several selfies, Lori rocked a cream-colored crop top paired with a long leopard print skirt.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Virginia State
The Spun

Look: Alex Rodriguez's New Girlfriend, Kathryne, Is Jacked

Former MLB star Alex Rodriguez has been out and about during the NBA Playoffs, accompanied by his girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett. Rodriguez and Padgett have been together for several months, first spotted at a Green Bay Packers' playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers. The 25-year-old blonde is a fitness model and bodybuilder, as well as a former college soccer player.
MLB
The Spun

Michael Jordan Rejected Prominent Actor's Request To Play Him

Earlier this week, Hollywood A-lister Idris Elba admitted that he was shut down by one of the most prominent athletes in sports history. During an interview with Complex, Elba revealed that he approached Michael Jordan about playing the role of arguably the best basketball player ever. Unfortunately for Elba - and the fans who would want to see that movie - Jordan said "no."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Veronika Khomyn
CBS Sports

Sean McVay says Odell Beckham Jr. crashed his wedding, hopes the All-Pro WR returns to Rams

Odell Beckham Jr. is currently a receiver without a team, but the pass-catcher does know a good time when he sees it. The All-Pro channeled his inner Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson and decided to make an impromptu appearance at a wedding over the weekend. However, it wasn't just any old wedding that Beckham decided to crash -- it was Rams head coach Sean McVay's.
LOS ANGELES, CA
architecturaldigest.com

NFL Star Von Miller Lists Massive Ranch-Style Colorado Home for $4.125 Million

Whether you stay with the same team your whole career or bounce around, life as a professional athlete is replete with cross-country travel. After ten seasons with the Denver Broncos, then a mid-season trade to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, football star Von Miller is bouncing to the East Coast to play for the Buffalo Bills. As such, the linebacker has listed his sprawling Foxfield, Colorado, home for $4.125 million.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#George Mason University#American Football#Instagram Stories#Bengals
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
The Independent

NFL’s first openly transgender cheerleader Justine Lindsay speaks out about signing with Carolina Panthers

Justine Lindsay has spoken candidly about being the first openly transgender cheerleader for the Carolina Panthers and how proud she is to “break down that door” for future trans athletes.Lindsay, 29, discussed how she made NFL history in a recent interview with BuzzFeed News, a few months after she shared a post on Instagram to announce that she had officially joined the Carolina Panthers’ TopCats Cheerleaders.She also acknowledged how the Instagram post was her first time coming out as transgender to both her teammates and her community.“I was so scared,” she said about sharing her announcement on social media. “There’s...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
Relationships
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Spun

Look: Alex Rodriguez's Girlfriend Shares Revealing Workout Photos

Alex Rodriguez isn't the only impressive athlete in his new relationship. The former MLB star turned NBA co-owner is dating fitness model Kathryne Padgett. The happy couple has been spotted at several sporting events in recent months. Padgett, who is based out of Dallas, Texas, is a National Physique Committee...
MLB
Outsider.com

Jeopardy!’: Watch the Emotional Moment Champ Ryan Long Nearly Moves Mayim Bialik to Tears

It’s safe to say Mayim Bialik has had a series of ups and downs while hosting “Jeopardy.” Since taking her spot behind the podium, viewers have criticized her clothes and humor, and even the show’s producers wanted her to change her delivery. The TV star has held a strong poker face despite all of this. However, on Thursday’s episode, Bialik showed emotion after a contestant hit a nerve.
TV SHOWS
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

73K+
Followers
34K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy