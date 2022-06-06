Sean McVay Marries Longtime Fiancée Veronika Khomyn

The 36-year-old officially tied the knot over the weekend.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Following a season in which he won his first Super Bowl, Rams coach Sean McVay used the summer to check off another important milestone in life: his wedding.

McVay, 36, officially tied the knot with longtime fiancée Veronika Khomyn on Saturday. The couple held an outdoor ceremony before moving to a reception inside the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Khomyn, 32, documented the event in a s eries of Instagram Stories shared Sunday. Videos showed Khomyn walking down the aisle with a bouquet of flowers and a clip of the newly-wed couple sharing their first dance together.

One of the best features of the wedding was a Lombardi-Trophy-shaped cake, which McVay was seen digging into, roughly four months after his Rams defeated the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

View the original article to see embedded media.

McVay first met Khomyn between 2011 and ’13 when he was serving as an assistant coach in Washington, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution . Khomyn was a student at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia at the time.

McVay went onto become the Rams head coach in 2017 before proposing to Khomyn in ’19.

“The man of my dreams, my best friend and the love of my life asked me to marry him…And I said YES!!! to being his McBae forever,” she wrote on Instagram that summer.

View the original article to see embedded media.

McVay and the Rams are currently conducting organized team activities ahead of the 2022 season. Los Angeles will begin its title defense against Buffalo on Sept. 8.

More NFL Coverage: