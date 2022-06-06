Teen Mom Amber Portwood claims she’s paid $80K in bills for ‘voluntarily unemployed’ ex Andrew to live in her home

TEEN Mom Amber Portwood claimed she has paid over $80,000 in bills for her "voluntarily unemployed" ex Andrew Glennon to live in her home.

In court documents exclusively obtained by The Sun, Amber lashed out at her out-of-work ex-boyfriend and father of their three-year-old son James, accusing him of being unemployed by choice and saying he has not financially supported their son.

In the couple's contentious custody battle, the Teen Mom star filed that "in allowing father to reside in her home, she has incurred living expenses from July of 2019 through present in excess of $80,000."

She also claimed to have had to spend $3,600 to keep the utilities on at the home after receiving disconnect notices.

Amber has been living in rentals since she and Andrew split in 2019 after her arrest on domestic violence charges.

In the most recent filing, the MTV star also called her ex "voluntarily unemployed," since he ended his employment with Viacom, as part of the Teen Mom series in 2019.

In the documents, Amber said she has been the main financial provider for James.

The MTV star said she wants to be able to claim their son on her taxes as "she has provided the majority of the financial support for the parties' child."

ANDREW'S CASH GRAB

Andrew admitted to draining their joint bank account of $38,000 as Amber sat in an Indiana jail following her arrest for domestic violence.

In audio of Andrew's testimony during the exes' brutal custody battle, which was exclusively obtained by The Sun, he revealed he made the transfer from their joint bank account to his personal account while Amber was sitting in an Indiana jail after being arrested on July 5th of 2019 for domestic violence.

During Andrew's cross-examination, Amber's attorney asked him: "You took $38,000 away from the joint account and put that into your personal account, correct?"

Andrew responded, "Yes. I told Amber that I was doing that," to which the attorney further pressed: "Amber was in jail at the time that that was done, is that correct?"

The father-of-one said: "That was the plan before the attack even happened. She wanted to get a safe and..."

"If you can, please just answer my question. Amber was in jail at the time that that was done. Is that correct?" To which Andrew replied: "Correct."

Andrew also confirmed the transfer in court documents exclusively obtained by The Sun, which were submitted as part of discovery.

A WIN FOR AMBER

As The Sun previously revealed, the reality star successfully completed her probation relating to the July 2019 arrest.

According to Indiana court records, Amber was officially discharged from probation on April 26, 2022.

She completed a 26-week Batterer’s Intervention Program and paid a fine of $1,285.

NASTY FIGHT

In audio previously obtained by The Sun, Andrew revealed his plan in his petition to the court to relocate their son away from Amber in Indiana to his home state where he and James would live with his mother, Charmaine Witus, as they get settled into California.

He currently lives with their son in a home Amber owns in Indiana, while she is living in a rental nearby.

Charmaine's Malibu estate sits on over three-acres of property, and her home features five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a swimming pool, which can be seen in aerial photos, according to listings.

In testimony during the custody hearing, Andrew's mother revealed there's also a separate guest house where his sister and her fiancé currently reside.

He also is asking for no overnights, and that her parenting time be exercised in California.

HOW IT STARTED

Amber has been embroiled in a heated custody battle with her ex Andrew over their toddler son.

Andrew was granted primary physical custody of James after Amber was arrested for domestic violence against her then-boyfriend in July 2019.

The exes currently share joint legal custody, allowing the TV star three unsupervised visits a week with James.

