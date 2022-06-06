ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Red Sox's Bryan Mata: Shifting rehab to High-A

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Mata (elbow) is scheduled to make the second start of his rehab assignment at High-A Greenville this week, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Red Sox’ Xander Bogaerts doing ‘OK’ after leaving Tuesday’s win early due to left shoulder tightness

Xander Bogaerts was removed in the ninth inning of the Red Sox’ 6-5 win over the Angels on Tuesday night due to what the team described as left shoulder tightness. As Red Sox Stats pointed out on Twitter, Bogaerts appeared to reach for his left shoulder after he whiffed on a 94 mph slider and struck out against Angels reliever Ryan Tepera in the seventh inning.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Jarren Duran optioned to Triple-A by Red Sox Monday

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran has been optioned to Triple-A Monday night. Jackie Bradley Jr. is back from a brief paternity leave. As a result, Duran is heading back to Triple-A Worcester. His only spot on the MLB roster will be in the event of an injury going forward.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Red Sox: 3 trade deadline targets Boston should avoid

The Boston Red Sox are playing like trade deadline buyers but the shopping spree should have its limit and not include these three players. Right as we counted out the Boston Red Sox from competing this year, the boys in Beantown decided to show up for the party. They are back over .500 and very much alive in the American League Wild Card race.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Angels bring 13-game losing streak into matchup against the Red Sox

LINE: Red Sox -158, Angels +137; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels look to break their 13-game skid when they play the Boston Red Sox. Los Angeles has a 15-15 record at home and a 27-30 record overall. The Angels are 17-10 in games when they did not give up a home run.
ANAHEIM, CA
NBC Sports

Tomase: Red Sox's old-school pitching approach is paying dividends

Alex Cora has solved the problem of a shaky bullpen: Don't give the ball to his shaky bullpen. While you were sleeping Monday night, Michael Wacha continued a trend that is making the Red Sox a welcome outlier among teams sabermetrically rattled by the idea of letting a pitcher turn over a lineup three times.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Red Sox send Angels to team-record 14th straight defeat

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — When the Los Angeles Angels set a new franchise record for futility, Nickelback provided the soundtrack. In a bid to break the tension of their epic losing streak Wednesday night, the Halos sent all nine batters up to the plate to songs by the much-maligned Canadian rock band.
NBC Sports

This incredible stat sums up Red Sox rotation's recent dominance

The Boston Red Sox have won five of their last six games, and they have their starting rotation to thank for it. Michael Wacha propelled the Red Sox to victory with a complete-game shutout against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night. The right-hander's effort continued what's been a historically dominant stretch for Boston's starters.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Franchy Cordero: Sitting versus southpaw

Cordero is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports. Cordero finds himself on the bench for the second straight game since another left-handed pitcher, Reid Detmers, is pitching for the Halos. Christian Vazquez will shift to first base while Kevin Plawecki starts behind the plate.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Mookie Betts’ eye-opening admission on time with Red Sox

Mookie Betts is enjoying a stellar season in Los Angeles with the Dodgers. Now in his third season with LA, the former Red Sox star opened up on the trade from Boston via an interview with WEEI.com. In the interview, Betts wanted to make clear that the trade was not a result of him not wanting to be in Boston. The Dodgers star admitted that his tenure with the Red Sox was the “best time of his life.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Hansel Robles: Rehab outing postponed

Robles (back) was scheduled to pitch an inning for Triple-A Worcester in Buffalo on Tuesday, but the game was rained out. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Wednesday. Assuming Robles pitches an inning Wednesday, his return to the Red Sox could be delayed at least one day. There was talk of him returning for the final game of the series against the Angels on Thursday -- the first day he's eligible -- but his return could be pushed to Friday against the Mariners.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Good to go Wednesday

Bogaerts (shoulder) is starting at shortstop and batting cleanup Wednesday against the Angels, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports. The 29-year-old was pulled from Tuesday's contest with left shoulder tightness, but it's apparently not a serious concern since he's back in the lineup Wednesday. Bogaerts is off to a hot start in June with a .945 OPS, one home run, two doubles, four RBI and six runs through six games.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec: Knocks in two, steals base in win

Dalbec went 2-for-5 with two RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Angels. Both of Dalbec's hits were RBI singles. The first baseman also picked up his first stolen base of the year in the sixth. Tuesday marked just his sixth multi-hit effort of the season, ending a 1-for-11 skid at the plate to start June. Overall, he's posted an uninspiring .187/.269/.295 slash line with three homers, 12 RBI, 18 runs scored, four doubles and a triple through 156 plate appearances. Dalbec saw a little extra playing time while Jackie Bradley was on the paternity list, but now that he's back with the team, Franchy Cordero is likely to return to the strong side of a platoon at first base. That will limit Dalbec mainly to starting against left-handed pitchers.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Red Sox dealt tough blow with injury news on Kike Hernandez

The Boston Red Sox have had quite the interesting season thus far. At one point, they looked lost. Boston couldn’t hit, couldn’t pitch and was behind the lowly Baltimore Orioles in last place of the American League East. Things have certainly turned around for the Red Sox over the last few weeks.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Posts no-decision versus Angels

Whitlock allowed four runs on six hits and no walks while striking out five in four innings versus the Angels on Tuesday. He didn't factor in the decision. Whitlock had some trouble with Mike Trout in particular, as the Angels' star outfielder hit a two-run home run and a double before exiting the game with groin tightness. Whitlock didn't do that well to settle in, and he was done after 71 pitches (47 strikes) in a shaky outing. The right-hander now has a 3.51 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 49:11 K:BB across 48.2 innings in 13 appearances (nine starts). He still sits with a 2-1 record heading into his next start.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Hitless in return

Bradley started in center field and went 0-for-3 in Monday's 1-0 win over the Angels. Bradley returned from paternity leave Monday and was back in the starting lineup. He filled in for Enrique Hernandez, who was given the day off.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Royals' Hunter Dozier: Managing side issue

Manager Mike Matheny said Wednesday that Dozier is out of the lineup for a second consecutive game since he's dealing with "something in his side," Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Dozier has been in a slump recently, but his recent absences from the lineup stem from a side issue that...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Makes impact off bench

Blackmon went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Giants. Blackmon didn't start Tuesday, but he entered the game as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning. He made an instant impact, putting a Jose Alvarez pitch into McCovey Cove for a go-ahead homer, and the Rockies protected the lead from there. Blackmon has homered in each of his last two games, giving him nine for the season. The outfielder has added a .246/.310/.431 slash line with 29 RBI, 26 runs scored and a stolen base in 49 contests. He should continue to draw most of the playing time in right field.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Phillies' Bryce Harper: Homers again Wednesday

Harper went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 10-0 victory over the Brewers. Harper went deep for a three-run shot off Luke Barker with two outs in the ninth inning, driving in Bryson Stott and Kyle Schwarber. The homer was his 14th of the year and his fourth in the last five games. Since the beginning of May, Harper has batted .345 with 11 home runs, 30 RBI, 23 runs and three stolen bases over 113 at-bats in 29 games.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

