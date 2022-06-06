ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Royals' Andrew Benintendi: On bench Monday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Benintendi (calf) isn't in the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays. Benintendi's...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Yankees Mock Trade: Solving left field with the Kansas City Royals

Heading into the 2022 season, the New York Yankees believed that Aaron Hicks and Joey Gallo would lock down two starting positions in the outfield. However, they have both struggled considerably to generate production offensively. The pair have just seven combined homers on the season. Comparably, Aaron Judge has 21.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Tomase: Red Sox's old-school pitching approach is paying dividends

Alex Cora has solved the problem of a shaky bullpen: Don't give the ball to his shaky bullpen. While you were sleeping Monday night, Michael Wacha continued a trend that is making the Red Sox a welcome outlier among teams sabermetrically rattled by the idea of letting a pitcher turn over a lineup three times.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Red Sox’ Xander Bogaerts doing ‘OK’ after leaving Tuesday’s win early due to left shoulder tightness

Xander Bogaerts was removed in the ninth inning of the Red Sox’ 6-5 win over the Angels on Tuesday night due to what the team described as left shoulder tightness. As Red Sox Stats pointed out on Twitter, Bogaerts appeared to reach for his left shoulder after he whiffed on a 94 mph slider and struck out against Angels reliever Ryan Tepera in the seventh inning.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Jarren Duran optioned to Triple-A by Red Sox Monday

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran has been optioned to Triple-A Monday night. Jackie Bradley Jr. is back from a brief paternity leave. As a result, Duran is heading back to Triple-A Worcester. His only spot on the MLB roster will be in the event of an injury going forward.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Red Sox: 3 trade deadline targets Boston should avoid

The Boston Red Sox are playing like trade deadline buyers but the shopping spree should have its limit and not include these three players. Right as we counted out the Boston Red Sox from competing this year, the boys in Beantown decided to show up for the party. They are back over .500 and very much alive in the American League Wild Card race.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

The Phillies have problems that won't be fixed by firing the manager, but there might be hope on the horizon

The Philadelphia Phillies haven't made the playoffs since the end of their mini dynasty in 2011, the second-longest active playoff drought in the majors. And they've been spending gobs of money in free agency the last few years to try and get back there, to no avail. This offseason they added two sluggers -- Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos -- for a combined $179 million, pushing them over MLB's luxury tax for the first time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Abraham Toro: Heads to bench Monday

Toro is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Astros. Toro will retreat to the bench after he went 2-for-19 with two runs and an RBI over his five games (four starts) since he returned from the 10-day injured list last Wednesday. With Taylor Trammell handling designated-hitter duties Monday in place of Toro, Dylan Moore will enter the starting nine in the outfield.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Royals' Hunter Dozier: Managing side issue

Manager Mike Matheny said Wednesday that Dozier is out of the lineup for a second consecutive game since he's dealing with "something in his side," Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Dozier has been in a slump recently, but his recent absences from the lineup stem from a side issue that...
KANSAS CITY, MO
theScore

Red Sox hand Angels franchise-record 14th straight loss

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels' losing streak reached a franchise-record 14 games Wednesday night when Bobby Dalbec drove in the only run with a double in the sixth inning for the Boston Red Sox in a 1-0 victory. Nathan Eovaldi (4-2) pitched five innings of six-hit...
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Joel Payamps: Gets drilled by liner

Payamps left Monday's game against the Blue Jays after being struck by a line drive back up the middle, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports. Payamps was able to record the out after being struck, but he was then forced to exit the contest after being looked at briefly by the team trainer. He'll be considered day-to-day until the nature of the injury is disclosed.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

This incredible stat sums up Red Sox rotation's recent dominance

The Boston Red Sox have won five of their last six games, and they have their starting rotation to thank for it. Michael Wacha propelled the Red Sox to victory with a complete-game shutout against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night. The right-hander's effort continued what's been a historically dominant stretch for Boston's starters.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Makes impact off bench

Blackmon went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Giants. Blackmon didn't start Tuesday, but he entered the game as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning. He made an instant impact, putting a Jose Alvarez pitch into McCovey Cove for a go-ahead homer, and the Rockies protected the lead from there. Blackmon has homered in each of his last two games, giving him nine for the season. The outfielder has added a .246/.310/.431 slash line with 29 RBI, 26 runs scored and a stolen base in 49 contests. He should continue to draw most of the playing time in right field.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Royals' Hunter Dozier: Sitting amid slump

Dozier is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports. Dozier will take a seat after going 1-for-18 with seven strikeouts over his last five games. Though Carlos Santana is getting the nod at first base Tuesday in favor of Dozier, he's expected to serve as more of a part-time starter moving forward while the 17-36 Royals prioritize the development of younger players.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Pirates' Mitch Keller: Delivers quality start

Keller didn't factor in the decision during Wednesday's 3-1 loss to Detroit after giving up one run on four hits over six innings. He had seven strikeouts and two walks. It was arguably the right-hander's best start of the campaign, as it's only the second time through 11 outings he's been able to complete six frames. Keller has pitched better of late with a 2.64 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 17:10 K:BB across his past four starts, but he still has a 5.26 ERA for the season. He tentatively lines up to face the Cardinals early next week.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Launches grand slam

Perdomo went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, an additional RBI and an additional run during Tuesday's 14-8 loss at Cincinnati. Perdomo entered the contest with only five RBI in 48 games this season, but he doubled that total between the eighth and ninth innings Tuesday with a grand slam and an RBI single, respectively. It was also the first home run of his major-league career. The 22-year-old continues to operate as Arizona's primary shortstop with Nick Ahmed (illness/shoulder) on the injured list.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Leaves with back spasm

Peralta was removed from Monday's game against the Reds due to a back spasm. This is good news for Arizona, as the outfielder is unlikely to miss significant time given the nature of the injury. He'll be considered day-to-day until further notice.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Phillies' Bryce Harper: Homers again Wednesday

Harper went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 10-0 victory over the Brewers. Harper went deep for a three-run shot off Luke Barker with two outs in the ninth inning, driving in Bryson Stott and Kyle Schwarber. The homer was his 14th of the year and his fourth in the last five games. Since the beginning of May, Harper has batted .345 with 11 home runs, 30 RBI, 23 runs and three stolen bases over 113 at-bats in 29 games.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Remains in rotation

Cabrera is scheduled to make his next start Tuesday against the Nationals in Miami. The matchup with the 21-35 Nationals at LoanDepot Park is a far more favorable draw for Cabrera than last week, when he was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville to start the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Rockies at Coors Field. Though he issued four walks and hit two batters in the outing, Cabrera more than earned a second turn through the rotation after striking out nine and allowing only one hit over 6.1 scoreless frames. With both Jesus Luzardo (forearm) and Cody Poteet (elbow) on the 15-day injured list and facing unclear return timelines, Cabrera should be in good shape to hold down a back-end rotation spot beyond Tuesday's outing.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Giants' Darin Ruf: Back from bereavement list

Ruf (personal) was activated from the bereavement list Tuesday. Ruf was away from the team for the past week following the death of his father, but he's now back with the club. The 35-year-old won't immediately rejoin the starting lineup, with Wilmer Flores and Tommy La Stella starting at first base and designated hitter, respectively.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

