Guardians' Austin Hedges: Back in lineup Monday

Keller didn't factor in the decision during Wednesday's 3-1 loss to Detroit after giving up one run on four hits over six innings. He had seven strikeouts and two walks. It was arguably the right-hander's best start of the campaign, as it's only the second time through 11 outings he's been able to complete six frames. Keller has pitched better of late with a 2.64 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 17:10 K:BB across his past four starts, but he still has a 5.26 ERA for the season. He tentatively lines up to face the Cardinals early next week.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO