Guardians' Austin Hedges: Back in lineup Monday

Hampson went 0-for-2 with a stolen base in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Giants. Hampson got aboard with a fielder's choice in the fourth inning and stole second, but he didn't come around to score. He exited the contest in the sixth for pinch hitter Charlie Blackmon, who delivered a go-ahead three-run home run. Prior to Tuesday, Hampson was 5-for-12 in his last three games. The versatile 27-year-old saw his slash line dip to .237/.318/.407, but he's up to two steals with two homers, nine RBI and 13 runs scored through 68 plate appearances. He's likely to continue seeing just a part-time role without even a well-defined platoon partnership established.
