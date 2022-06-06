ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Guardians' Austin Hedges: Back in lineup Monday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Hedges is starting at catcher and batting ninth in Monday's series...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Tyler O'Neill activated, starting Tuesday for Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Tyler O'Neill is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against left-hander Jeffrey Springs and the Tampa Bay Rays. The Cardinals activated O'Neill from the injured list Tuesday after a three-week stint due to a shoulder injury. He is replacing Juan Yepez in left field and hitting fifth on Tuesday. The Cardinals optioned right-handed reliever Jake Walsh to Triple-A Memphis in a corresponding roster move.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Royals' Hunter Dozier: Managing side issue

Manager Mike Matheny said Wednesday that Dozier is out of the lineup for a second consecutive game since he's dealing with "something in his side," Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Dozier has been in a slump recently, but his recent absences from the lineup stem from a side issue that...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Sports
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Homer, OH
City
Austin, TX
CBS Sports

Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Makes impact off bench

Blackmon went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Giants. Blackmon didn't start Tuesday, but he entered the game as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning. He made an instant impact, putting a Jose Alvarez pitch into McCovey Cove for a go-ahead homer, and the Rockies protected the lead from there. Blackmon has homered in each of his last two games, giving him nine for the season. The outfielder has added a .246/.310/.431 slash line with 29 RBI, 26 runs scored and a stolen base in 49 contests. He should continue to draw most of the playing time in right field.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Peyton Manning contacted by all four Broncos bidders to gauge interest for possible role with team, per report

In short order, the Denver Broncos will have a new owner. With that new ownership group, however, may come a familiar face. Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning has been contacted by all four of the bidders for the Denver club to gauge his interest in joining their groups as a minority partner or advisor, according to Mike Klis of 9News in Denver.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

WATCH: Four-star PF Tafara Gapare to make college commitment live Monday on CBS Sports HQ

A highly-coveted power forward from the Class of 2023 will make his college commitment live Monday at 3 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ, when Tafara Gapare announces his decision from a group of finalists that includes DePaul, Maryland, George Washington, Syracuse and Illinois. Gapare is also considering the G League Ignite and Overtime Elite professional paths. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Walmart heir expected to win bidding for Broncos, plus a former MVP could be first QB to lose to every team

Welcome to the Monday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. Today is a sad day for me and that's because my understanding is that I'm no longer in the running to buy the Denver Broncos. It appears Walmart heir Rob Walton is going to purchase the team for $4.5 billion, which is $4,499,999,712 more than I bid. I didn't think my $288 bid would be enough to buy the team, but I thought it had a chance. The next time a team comes up for sale, I'm bidding at least $300.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
Person
Austin Hedges
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jorge Soler: Clubs 12th homer

Soler went 2-for-4 with a double and a two-run home run in Tuesday's 12-2 rout of the Nationals. The 30-year-old slugger took Andres Machado deep in the fourth inning, part of the Marlins' second five-run frame of the night. Soler appears to be coming out of his early-season funk, slashing .273/.385/.636 over his last 12 games with four of his 12 homers on the year.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Leaves with back spasm

Peralta was removed from Monday's game against the Reds due to a back spasm. This is good news for Arizona, as the outfielder is unlikely to miss significant time given the nature of the injury. He'll be considered day-to-day until further notice.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

White Sox's Reese McGuire: Retreats to bench

McGuire is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers. McGuire will head to the bench after he went 7-for-25 with two runs and two RBI while starting at catcher or designated hitter in seven of the White Sox's last eight games. Yasmani Grandal remains Chicago's No. 1 catcher and will be back behind the plate Wednesday, but McGuire should continue to see more usage than most backup backstops around the league.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Guardians Austin Hedges
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Launches grand slam

Perdomo went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, an additional RBI and an additional run during Tuesday's 14-8 loss at Cincinnati. Perdomo entered the contest with only five RBI in 48 games this season, but he doubled that total between the eighth and ninth innings Tuesday with a grand slam and an RBI single, respectively. It was also the first home run of his major-league career. The 22-year-old continues to operate as Arizona's primary shortstop with Nick Ahmed (illness/shoulder) on the injured list.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Phillies' Bryce Harper: Homers again Wednesday

Harper went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 10-0 victory over the Brewers. Harper went deep for a three-run shot off Luke Barker with two outs in the ninth inning, driving in Bryson Stott and Kyle Schwarber. The homer was his 14th of the year and his fourth in the last five games. Since the beginning of May, Harper has batted .345 with 11 home runs, 30 RBI, 23 runs and three stolen bases over 113 at-bats in 29 games.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Mitch Keller: Delivers quality start

Keller didn't factor in the decision during Wednesday's 3-1 loss to Detroit after giving up one run on four hits over six innings. He had seven strikeouts and two walks. It was arguably the right-hander's best start of the campaign, as it's only the second time through 11 outings he's been able to complete six frames. Keller has pitched better of late with a 2.64 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 17:10 K:BB across his past four starts, but he still has a 5.26 ERA for the season. He tentatively lines up to face the Cardinals early next week.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Giants' Darin Ruf: Back from bereavement list

Ruf (personal) was activated from the bereavement list Tuesday. Ruf was away from the team for the past week following the death of his father, but he's now back with the club. The 35-year-old won't immediately rejoin the starting lineup, with Wilmer Flores and Tommy La Stella starting at first base and designated hitter, respectively.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Austin Hedges (hip) catching Monday for Cleveland

Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges is in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers. Hedges missed the past two games with a hip issue. He is replacing Luke Maile at catcher and hitting ninth. numberFire’s models project Hedges for 7.6 FanDuel points...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Guardians host the Athletics to open 4-game series

Oakland Athletics (20-38, fifth in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (26-26, second in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: James Kaprielian (0-3, 6.06 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Guardians: Konnor Pilkington (1-0, 2.65 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Oakland Athletics on Thursday...
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Swipes bag Tuesday

Hampson went 0-for-2 with a stolen base in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Giants. Hampson got aboard with a fielder's choice in the fourth inning and stole second, but he didn't come around to score. He exited the contest in the sixth for pinch hitter Charlie Blackmon, who delivered a go-ahead three-run home run. Prior to Tuesday, Hampson was 5-for-12 in his last three games. The versatile 27-year-old saw his slash line dip to .237/.318/.407, but he's up to two steals with two homers, nine RBI and 13 runs scored through 68 plate appearances. He's likely to continue seeing just a part-time role without even a well-defined platoon partnership established.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Orioles' Terrin Vavra: Active at Triple-A

Vavra (hamstring) was activated from the injured list at Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday. Vavra was expected to bat leadoff and man second base Tuesday, but the contest was rained out. Nonetheless, the 25-year-old infielder appears set to return to Triple-A ball after going 3-for-16 with three doubles, four walks, one RBI and five runs scored during a five-game rehab assignment with High-A Aberdeen.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy