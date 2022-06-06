ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

High court won't hear appeal over McCloskeys' law licenses

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33iOf6_0g2FFilO00

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal from Mark and Patricia McCloskey , the husband-and-wife attorneys whose law licenses were placed on probation for pointing guns at racial injustice protesters outside their St. Louis mansion in 2020.

Mark McCloskey , who is seeking the Republican nomination for one of Missouri 's U.S. Senate seats in the August primary, said he wasn't surprised by the high court's decision since it takes up relatively few cases.

“I was a little disappointed because I thought that the concept of a lawyer being sanctioned for doing no more than just defending himself and exercising his Second Amendment rights would be an issue that the Supreme Court might find significant," McCloskey said.

The Missouri Supreme Court in February placed the couple's licenses on probation for one year, allowing them to continue to practice law. They must also provide 100 hours of fee legal service. The appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court sought to end the probation.

Last month, the state's high court denied the McCloskeys' request to provide free legal service to the conservative activist group Project Veritas to meet the pro bono requirement. The organization is known for hidden camera stings that have embarrassed news outlets, labor organizations and Democratic politicians.

Mark McCloskey has said he and his wife felt threatened in June 2020 when demonstrators walked onto their private street during global protests that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Mark McCloskey emerged from his home with an AR-15-style rifle, and Patricia McCloskey waved a semi-automatic pistol. No shots were fired.

The pair received national attention, including from then-President Donald Trump , and spoke via video at the 2020 Republican National Convention.

They pleaded guilty to misdemeanors for the gun-waving incident and were fined. Republican Gov. Mike Parsons pardoned them in August.

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Former Ohio U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman describes ‘profound and pervasive’ threat from white supremacists at Senate Judiciary Committee hearing

WASHINGTON, D. C. - Former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio Justin Herdman on Tuesday urged the Senate Judiciary Committee and federal authorities to thwart domestic terror threats by working closely with local law enforcement and the “whole host of communities of color and ethnicity that are under threat.”
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
Urban Milwaukee

‘Telling The Truth’ Led to Knudson Resignation

The envelope, please, for the awards category No Good Deeds Go Unpunished. And the winner is….Dean Knudson. His resume: Veterinarian, former Hudson mayor, Assembly Republican from 2011-17 and just-the-facts member of the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee, and member, and former chair, of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, which he worked as a legislator to create.
WISCONSIN STATE
wcbi.com

Three woman facing various fraud charges related to tax returns

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Three women are facing various fraud charges related to tax returns. Erica Sherrod faces 14 counts of fraudulent statements, four counts of fraudulent use of an ID, and one count of computer fraud. Patricia Pratt is charged with five counts of fraudulent statements, four counts...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Salon

Michigan's GOP push to fight fake "voter fraud" gets upended by actual fraud

Organizers of a Republican-backed Michigan petition to enact voter restrictions to combat would-be voter fraud missed the state's filing deadline on Wednesday after discovering tens of thousands of fraudulent signatures. Michigan Republicans are backing the citizen initiative petition known as Secure MI Vote​​​​, which would impose strict voter ID requirements,...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Donald Trump
TiffinOhio.net

Shame on lawmakers who snuck sweetheart charter, voucher deals into substitute teacher bill

Ohio’s schools are crying out for a fix to the substitute teacher shortage in our state. In 2018, about 16,400 people worked as substitute teachers in Ohio; in 2021, that number had plummeted to only about 5,000. And as a result, students, educators, and Ohio families suffered. Schools had to shift to remote instruction, educators who were already stretched thin had to cover other classes during their planning periods and lunches, and students ended up warehoused in auditoriums where they received adult supervision but no educational instruction.
OHIO STATE
KHMO

Missouri Woman Awarded $5.2 Million for Getting STD in Car

You might want to sit down for this. Or, maybe you shouldn't. A Missouri woman has been awarded $5.2 million dollars from an insurance company after she apparently caught a STD from her partner's car. The Kansas City Star reported via MSN News that a woman who has not been...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Amendment#U S Supreme Court#Guns#Mccloskeys#The U S Supreme Court#Republican#U S Senate#The Supreme Court#Project Veritas#Democratic
Salon

Parents of murdered Uvalde students refuse to meet with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. In Uvalde, Texas, ten-year-old Alexandra "Lexi" Aniyah Rubio was among the 19 children who were shot and killed by a gunman during the Robb Elementary School massacre on Tuesday, May 24. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has offered to meet with the child's parents, Kimberly Mata Rubio and Felix Rubio, but they have declined his offer.
TEXAS STATE
nevalleynews.org

Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, seen by Arizonans in a recent opinion poll as “an ethical leader” and honest—many responses reflected “GOP extremism exhaustion”

Even as Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz. has achieved the second-highest funding in campaign contributions in order to secure his current senate seat—Republican political action groups are mounting upwards of 15 million in Arizona—just part of a much larger pie of more than 141 million devoted to unseat Kelly and other Democrats after the primary election in order to seize a GOP senate majority.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Florida Phoenix

For a second time, judge blocks state from using DeSantis’ congressional districts

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A state trial judge has forbidden the state from running this year’s midterm elections using the congressional redistricting map that Gov. Ron DeSantis forced the Legislature to enact, citing the prospect of “irreparable harm” to voters, especially North Florida Blacks. Circuit Judge Layne Smith, sitting in Leon County, insisted Monday that the state stick to […] The post For a second time, judge blocks state from using DeSantis’ congressional districts appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
LEON COUNTY, FL
Salon

Texas court says it was wrong to sentence Black woman to 5 years in prison for “illegal” voting

This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has told a lower appeals court to take another look at the controversial illegal voting conviction of Crystal Mason, who was given a five-year prison sentence for casting a provisional ballot in the 2016 election while she was on supervised release for a federal conviction.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

The Independent

687K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy