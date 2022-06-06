20 Fairy Garden Ideas That Are Downright Magical

It is estimated that in 2018, the USA recovered 25 million tons of food scraps that would otherwise have gone to landfills. This was done simply by composting. When organic waste is disposed of in landfills, it is unable to decompose healthily and produces methane, a dangerous greenhouse gas. By keeping food scraps out of the trash can, we can not only help to save the planet a little bit, but we can also use those scraps in healthy ways to benefit the garden.

GARDENING ・ 2 DAYS AGO